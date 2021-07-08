NEO: The World Ends With You New Screenshots Confirm Max Number of Party Members, God Tier Pins and More

New NEO: The World Ends With You screenshots have been shared online today, providing some new details on the game's combat mechanics and more.

The new screenshots, which have been shared online by Japanese website 4Gamer, confirm that a maximum of six different characters can be brought in battle. It has also been confirmed that there will be a special tier of pins called the God tier, which will include extremely powerful pins. To balance things out, however, only a set amount God tier pins can be equipped at the same time.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Dev’s Next Challenge Will Be To “Create Gameplay That Leverages the Vastness of the World”

The new NEO: The World Ends With You screenshots also showcase some new and returning characters, pins, sub-quests, and more. You can find the new screenshots below.



















































Despite the move from touch screen controls to traditional controls, NEO: The World Ends With You will likely not disappoint fans of the original, as I highlighted in my early access session with the playable demo now available to the public.

The wait has been terribly long, but it seems like it is definitely going to pay off in the end. In the first two hours, NEO: The World Ends With You looks, sounds, and plays every bit as good as the original did, introducing some needed changes that don't stray too far from the series' roots. How good the story will turn out remains to be seen, but if the small hints provided by the animated intro will be anything to go by, we are in for something great.

NEO: The World Ends With You launches on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on July 27th worldwide. The game will launch on PC via the Epic Games Store sometime this Summer.