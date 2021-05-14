NEO: The World Ends With You Stylish Opening Shared Online

The NEO: The World Ends With You opening movie has been shared online.

The opening movie, which can be watched right below, is incredibly stylish as expected, providing a new look at the game's characters, setting, and more.

NEO: The World Ends With You will play a little differently from the original game, doing away with touch screen controls but not completely putting aside every feature that made it such a great game. Last month, Creative Producer and Series Creator Tetsuya Nomura, Series Director Tatsuya Kondo, Director Hiroyuki Ito, and Producer Tomohiko Hirano provided some additional information on the combat system, new mechanics, total game length, and more.

NEO: The World Ends With You launches on July 27th on PC, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch worldwide.