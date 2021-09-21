NEO: The World Ends With You is Coming to the Epic Games Store on September 28

The PC version of NEO: The World Ends With You has been confirmed to release through the Epic Games Store on September 28 according to Square Enix's Store Website. Currently, the link that leads to the game's store page is disabled. However, it's still promoted through the Square Enix Store website as shown below:

NEO: The World Ends With You is the sequel to The World Ends With You in which players take control of a boy named Rindo who comes to the grim realization that his life is on the line when he is forced to compete in the so-called “Reapers’ Game.” He's soon acquainted with multiple players and teams up with other characters to fight through the challenges using psychs.

This new iteration of the Reapers' Game has a twist unlike any other. instead of having to play in teams of two and tackling the challenges as Partners, players are now able to join massive teams to take on the challenges each day of the week provides. All in a competition to score the most points and earn the right to a wish. Rindo's team is now tasked with completing challenges and fighting other teams to maybe earn their right to a new life.

In our review, we gave NEO: The World Ends With You a 9.3 score. Our summary of the review states:

NEO: The World Ends With You is the excellent sequel of one of the most unique JRPG ever released, featuring a stylish setting, charming characters, engaging story, masterfully crafted action combat, and tons of content that are on par (if not better) with the original. While some of the novelty is lost, as the game does not innovate the series' mechanics in any significant way, NEO: The World Ends With You is truly the sequel that all fans of the franchise were waiting for.

The game is currently available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch.