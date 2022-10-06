Need for Speed Unbound Drops a First Trailer and a December Date, 4K/60fps Racing Promised

We already largely knew what was coming, but today EA and developers Criterion and Codemasters Cheshire revealed Need for Speed Unbound. As indicated by recent leaks, the game features a new slick anime-influenced aesthetic with cell-shaded characters, neon-clad cars, and an open-world playground modeled after Chicago named Lakeshore City. It’s understandable if you’re feeling a bit skeptical, but the game looks pretty slick in action, so do check out the debut trailer, below.

In an interview with IGN, Criterion promises Need for Speed Unbound will deliver some nice features like 4K/60fps racing and crossplay for its connected online world, although don’t worry, you can also play offline. The game will feature a totally overhauled physics system, with Criterion promising something closer to sim racing games in terms of detail. You can also look forward to a story mode, with a cast of fully formed characters. Need to know more? Here are the game’s key features…

Race against time, outsmart the cops, and take on weekly qualifiers to reach The Grand, Lakeshore's ultimate street racing challenge. Pack your garage with precision-tuned, custom rides and light up the streets with your style and a vibrant global soundtrack that bumps in every corner of the world.

The World is Your Canvas - Graffiti comes to life with an all-new, unique visual style that blends elements of the freshest street art with the most realistic looking cars in Need for Speed history. Access a new toolkit of high-energy visual and sound effects to express your driving skills, including Burst Nitrous, a new boost tactic that delivers a dizzying rush of speed.

Graffiti comes to life with an all-new, unique visual style that blends elements of the freshest street art with the most realistic looking cars in Need for Speed history. Access a new toolkit of high-energy visual and sound effects to express your driving skills, including Burst Nitrous, a new boost tactic that delivers a dizzying rush of speed. Race to the Top - To get to the top, you gotta take risks. Choose how and when to put it all on the line, pulling huge drifts, outdriving the cops, or placing side bets with your own earnings against rival racers. Time is money, so find the fastest way to earn enough cash to enter the weekly qualifiers and make it to Lakeshore’s ultimate race, The Grand.

To get to the top, you gotta take risks. Choose how and when to put it all on the line, pulling huge drifts, outdriving the cops, or placing side bets with your own earnings against rival racers. Time is money, so find the fastest way to earn enough cash to enter the weekly qualifiers and make it to Lakeshore’s ultimate race, The Grand. Run these Streets - The more you race, the more you build heat. While the cops pile on the pressure, you make tactical decisions using new escape mechanics. Do you outrun the cops, battle them head on, or hide out in Lakeshore's underground? Run these streets and you’ll reap the rewards.

The more you race, the more you build heat. While the cops pile on the pressure, you make tactical decisions using new escape mechanics. Do you outrun the cops, battle them head on, or hide out in Lakeshore's underground? Run these streets and you’ll reap the rewards. Express Yourself - Show off the latest fits and express yourself through your ride with the cleanest tags and driving effects to represent your personal style. Transform your car with unique wraps and cutaways, and stunt on the competition with customizable win poses.

And here’s the game’s car list...

Pre-orders for Need for Speed Unbound are open now. Everyone who puts their money down will get a bonus driving effect, license plate, banner artwork, and $150k of "Bank," the game's in-game multiplayer currency. You can also grab the “Palace Edition” for $80, which includes the following extra items:

4 new Custom Cars

New gassy Driving Effects

Mashman decals and license plate

Exclusive character pose and banner

Special clothing pack containing 20 unique items

Artwork

Need for Speed Unbound drifts onto PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5 on December 2.