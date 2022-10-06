Need for Speed Unbound Drops a First Trailer and a December Date, 4K/60fps Racing Promised

We already largely knew what was coming, but today EA and developers Criterion and Codemasters Cheshire revealed Need for Speed Unbound. As indicated by recent leaks, the game features a new slick anime-influenced aesthetic with cell-shaded characters, neon-clad cars, and an open-world playground modeled after Chicago named Lakeshore City. It’s understandable if you’re feeling a bit skeptical, but the game looks pretty slick in action, so do check out the debut trailer, below.
In an interview with IGN, Criterion promises Need for Speed Unbound will deliver some nice features like 4K/60fps racing and crossplay for its connected online world, although don’t worry, you can also play offline. The game will feature a totally overhauled physics system, with Criterion promising something closer to sim racing games in terms of detail. You can also look forward to a story mode, with a cast of fully formed characters. Need to know more? Here are the game’s key features…
Race against time, outsmart the cops, and take on weekly qualifiers to reach The Grand, Lakeshore's ultimate street racing challenge. Pack your garage with precision-tuned, custom rides and light up the streets with your style and a vibrant global soundtrack that bumps in every corner of the world.
- The World is Your Canvas - Graffiti comes to life with an all-new, unique visual style that blends elements of the freshest street art with the most realistic looking cars in Need for Speed history. Access a new toolkit of high-energy visual and sound effects to express your driving skills, including Burst Nitrous, a new boost tactic that delivers a dizzying rush of speed.
- Race to the Top - To get to the top, you gotta take risks. Choose how and when to put it all on the line, pulling huge drifts, outdriving the cops, or placing side bets with your own earnings against rival racers. Time is money, so find the fastest way to earn enough cash to enter the weekly qualifiers and make it to Lakeshore’s ultimate race, The Grand.
- Run these Streets - The more you race, the more you build heat. While the cops pile on the pressure, you make tactical decisions using new escape mechanics. Do you outrun the cops, battle them head on, or hide out in Lakeshore's underground? Run these streets and you’ll reap the rewards.
- Express Yourself - Show off the latest fits and express yourself through your ride with the cleanest tags and driving effects to represent your personal style. Transform your car with unique wraps and cutaways, and stunt on the competition with customizable win poses.
And here’s the game’s car list...
- Acura NSX
- Acura RSX-S
- Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio
- Aston Martin DB5
- Aston Martin DB11 Volante
- Aston Martin DB11
- Aston Martin Vulcan
- BMW M3
- BMW M3 Evolution II
- BMW X6 M
- BMW M3
- BMW M5
- BMW Z4 M40i
- BMW M4 Coupe
- BMW M2 Competition
- BMW M1 1981 Excalibur
- BMW i8 Coupe
- BMW M4 GTS
- BMW M3 Convertible (E92)
- BMW M4 Convertible
- BMW i8 Roadster
- Bugatti Chiron Sport
- Buick Grand National
- Chevrolet Corvette Stingray
- Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible
- Chevrolet C10 Stepside Pickup 1965
- Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport
- Chevrolet Camaro Z28
- Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2013
- Chevrolet Camaro SS
- Chevrolet Bel Air 1955
- Chevrolet Corvette ZR1
- Chevrolet Colorado ZR2
- Dodge Challenger SRT8
- Dodge Charger R/T 1969
- Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat
- Ferrari LaFerrari
- Ferrari
- Ferrari Testarossa Coupé 1984
- Ferrari 488 GTB
- Ferrari F40
- Ferrari 458 Italia
- Ferrari 488 Pista
- Ferrari FXX-K Evo
- Ferrari 458 Spider 2011
- Ford F-150 Raptor
- Ford Mustang GT
- Ford GT
- Ford Mustang BOSS 302 1969
- Ford Mustang 1965
- Ford Mustang Foxbody 1990
- Ford Crown Victoria 2008 Excalibur
- Ford Focus RS
- Ford F-150 Raptor Legends Edition
- Ford Mustang GT Convertible (Facelift)
- Honda Civic Type-R
- Honda Civic Type-R
- Honda NSX Type-R
- Honda S2000 Ultimate Edition
- Infiniti Q60S
- Jaguar F-Type R Coupe
- Jaguar F-Type R Convertible
- Koenigsegg Regera
- Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4
- Lamborghini Huracán LP580-2
- Lamborghini Aventador S
- Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary
- Lamborghini Murciélago SV
- Lamborghini Urus
- Lamborghini Huracán Performante
- Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Coupe
- Lamborghini Diablo SV
- Lamborghini Huracán LP610-4 Spyder
- Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster
- Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster
- Lamborghini Aventador LP750-4 SV Roadster
- Lamborghini Huracán Performante Spyder
- Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR
- Land Rover Defender 110 Double Cab Pickup
- Lotus Exige S
- Mazda RX-7 Spirit R
- Mazda MX5
- Mazda RX-8 Spirit R (R3)
- Mazda MX5
- McLaren P1
- McLaren F1
- McLaren 570S
- McLaren 570S Spider
- McLaren 600LT
- McLaren P1 GTR
- Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16
- Mercedes-AMG C 63 Coupe
- Mercedes-AMG G 63
- Mercedes-AMG GT
- Mercedes-AMG A 45
- Mercedes-AMG GT R
- Mercedes-AMG GT S Roadster
- Mercedes-AMG C 63 Convertible
- Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series
- Mercury Cougar
- Mini John Cooper Works Countryman
- Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX
- Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X
- Mitsubishi Eclipse GSX
- Nissan GT-R Premium
- Nissan Skyline GT-R V·Spec
- Nissan 370Z Heritage Edition
- Nissan Silvia K’s
- Nissan Z Prototype
- Nissan Silvia Spec-R Aero
- Nissan Skyline GT-R V·Spec
- Nissan 350Z
- Nissan Skyline 2000 GT-R
- Nissan Fairlady 240ZG
- Nissan 180SX Type X
- Nissan 370Z Nismo
- Nissan GT-R Nismo
- Pagani Huayra BC
- Plymouth Cuda
- Polestar Polestar 1 2020
- Pontiac Firebird 1977
- Porsche 911 GT3 RS
- Porsche 911 Carrera RSR 2.8 1973
- Porsche 918 Spyder
- Porsche 718 Cayman GTS
- Porsche 911 Carrera S
- Porsche 911 GT2 RS
- Porsche Panamera Turbo
- Porsche 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series
- Porsche Boxster 718 Spyder
- Porsche 911 Carrera GTS
- Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet Exclusive
- Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS
- Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Convertible
- Porsche Cayman GT4
- SRT Viper GTS
- Subaru Impreza WRX STI
- Subaru BRZ Premium
- Subaru Impreza WRX STI
- Volkswagen Beetle 1963
- Volkswagen Golf GTI 1976
- Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport
- Volvo 242DL 1975
- Volvo Amazon P130
Pre-orders for Need for Speed Unbound are open now. Everyone who puts their money down will get a bonus driving effect, license plate, banner artwork, and $150k of "Bank," the game's in-game multiplayer currency. You can also grab the “Palace Edition” for $80, which includes the following extra items:
- 4 new Custom Cars
- New gassy Driving Effects
- Mashman decals and license plate
- Exclusive character pose and banner
- Special clothing pack containing 20 unique items
- Artwork
Need for Speed Unbound drifts onto PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5 on December 2.
