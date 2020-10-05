Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered Confirmed, 4K Trailer and Full Car List Revealed

Some details already leaked earlier this morning, but now EA has officially announced Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered is launching next month! The game has been developed by Stellar Entertainment, who previously did the solid Burnout Paradise Remastered.

As we already heard, the remaster will include the original game, all its DLC, and around six hours of additional content, including over 30 new challenges. Other add-ons include new achievements, car cosmetics, an updated photo mode, and a variety of “quality of life” improvements. Oh, and yes, full crossplay between all platforms will be supported as well. You can check out a new 4K trailer for Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered, below.

Of course, visual enhancements are the main feature of any remaster, and EA has outlined what you can expect from the new version of Hot Pursuit…

Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered has been upgraded for today’s generation of hardware with enhanced visuals. The Nintendo Switch version runs at 1080p/30 FPS in docked mode (720p/30 FPS undocked) and includes higher-resolution models, more objects and props, longer draw distance, higher resolution shadows, and improved videos. Depending on your specifications, 4K/60 FPS is supported on PC, and players can choose between 4K/30 FPS or 1080p/60 FPS on PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X. Base versions of PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will run the game at 1080p/30 FPS. In addition to the listed improvements for the Nintendo Switch version, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC versions are also updated with upressed UI, higher resolution reflections, boosted textures, more particles, and improved AA/SSAO.

Finally, here’s the full list of cars included in the game:

Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione Spider

Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione

Aston Martin DBS Volante

Aston Martin DBS

Aston Martin V12 Vantage

Aston Martin One-77

Audi TT RS

Audi R8 Spyder 5.2 FSI quattro

Audi R8 Coupe 5.2 FSI quattro

Bentley Continental Supersports Coupe

Bentley Continental Supersports Convertible

BMW Z4 sDrive35is

BMW M3 E92

BMW M6 Convertible

Bugatti Veyron 16.4

Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Super Sport

Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport

Chevrolet Camaro SS

Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport

Chevrolet Corvette ZR1

Chevrolet Corvette Z06

Dodge Charger SRT8

Dodge Challenger SRT8

Dodge Viper SRT10 ACR

Dodge Viper SRT10

Dodge Viper SRT10 Final Edition

Ford Crown Victoria Interceptor

Ford GT

Ford GT500 Super Snake

Ford GT500 Shelby

Ford Police Interceptor Concept

Gumpert Apollo S

Jaguar XKR

Koenigsegg CCX

Koenigsegg CCXR Edition

Koenigsegg Agera

Lamborghini Countach 5000 QV

Lamborghini Diablo SV

Lamborghini Gallardo LP 550-2 Valentino Balboni

Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder LP 560-4

Lamborghini Gallardo LP 560-4

Lamborghini Gallardo LP 570-4 Superleggera

Lamborghini Sesto Elemento

Lamborghini Murciélago LP 640

Lamborghini Murciélago LP 650-4 Roadster

Lamborghini Murciélago LP 670-4 SuperVeloce

Lamborghini Reventón Roadster

Lamborghini Reventón

Maserati GranCabrio

Maserati GranTurismo S

Maserati Quattroporte Sport GT S

Mazda RX-8

McLaren MP4-12C

McLaren F1

Mercedes SL 65 AMG Black Series

Mercedes SLS AMG

Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X

Nissan 370Z Roadster

Nissan 370Z

Nissan GT-R SpecV

Pagani Zonda Cinque (NFS Edition)

Pagani Zonda Cinque Roadster

Pagani Zonda Cinque Roadster (NFS Edition)

Pagani Zonda Cinque

Porsche 911 GT2 RS

Porsche 911 GT3 RS

Porsche 911 Speedster

Porsche 911 Targa 4S

Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet

Porsche 911 Turbo 1982

Porsche 918 Spyder

Porsche Boxster Spyder

Porsche Carrera GT

Porsche Cayman S

Porsche Panamera Turbo

Porsche 959

Subaru Impreza WRX STI

Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered hits the asphalt on PC, Xbox One, and PS4 on November 6 and Nintendo Switch on November 13.