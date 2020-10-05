Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered Confirmed, 4K Trailer and Full Car List Revealed
Some details already leaked earlier this morning, but now EA has officially announced Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered is launching next month! The game has been developed by Stellar Entertainment, who previously did the solid Burnout Paradise Remastered.
As we already heard, the remaster will include the original game, all its DLC, and around six hours of additional content, including over 30 new challenges. Other add-ons include new achievements, car cosmetics, an updated photo mode, and a variety of “quality of life” improvements. Oh, and yes, full crossplay between all platforms will be supported as well. You can check out a new 4K trailer for Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered, below.
Of course, visual enhancements are the main feature of any remaster, and EA has outlined what you can expect from the new version of Hot Pursuit…
Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered has been upgraded for today’s generation of hardware with enhanced visuals. The Nintendo Switch version runs at 1080p/30 FPS in docked mode (720p/30 FPS undocked) and includes higher-resolution models, more objects and props, longer draw distance, higher resolution shadows, and improved videos.
Depending on your specifications, 4K/60 FPS is supported on PC, and players can choose between 4K/30 FPS or 1080p/60 FPS on PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X. Base versions of PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will run the game at 1080p/30 FPS. In addition to the listed improvements for the Nintendo Switch version, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC versions are also updated with upressed UI, higher resolution reflections, boosted textures, more particles, and improved AA/SSAO.
Finally, here’s the full list of cars included in the game:
- Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione Spider
- Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione
- Aston Martin DBS Volante
- Aston Martin DBS
- Aston Martin V12 Vantage
- Aston Martin One-77
- Audi TT RS
- Audi R8 Spyder 5.2 FSI quattro
- Audi R8 Coupe 5.2 FSI quattro
- Bentley Continental Supersports Coupe
- Bentley Continental Supersports Convertible
- BMW Z4 sDrive35is
- BMW M3 E92
- BMW M6 Convertible
- Bugatti Veyron 16.4
- Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Super Sport
- Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport
- Chevrolet Camaro SS
- Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport
- Chevrolet Corvette ZR1
- Chevrolet Corvette Z06
- Dodge Charger SRT8
- Dodge Challenger SRT8
- Dodge Viper SRT10 ACR
- Dodge Viper SRT10
- Dodge Viper SRT10 Final Edition
- Ford Crown Victoria Interceptor
- Ford GT
- Ford GT500 Super Snake
- Ford GT500 Shelby
- Ford Police Interceptor Concept
- Gumpert Apollo S
- Jaguar XKR
- Koenigsegg CCX
- Koenigsegg CCXR Edition
- Koenigsegg Agera
- Lamborghini Countach 5000 QV
- Lamborghini Diablo SV
- Lamborghini Gallardo LP 550-2 Valentino Balboni
- Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder LP 560-4
- Lamborghini Gallardo LP 560-4
- Lamborghini Gallardo LP 570-4 Superleggera
- Lamborghini Sesto Elemento
- Lamborghini Murciélago LP 640
- Lamborghini Murciélago LP 650-4 Roadster
- Lamborghini Murciélago LP 670-4 SuperVeloce
- Lamborghini Reventón Roadster
- Lamborghini Reventón
- Maserati GranCabrio
- Maserati GranTurismo S
- Maserati Quattroporte Sport GT S
- Mazda RX-8
- McLaren MP4-12C
- McLaren F1
- Mercedes SL 65 AMG Black Series
- Mercedes SLS AMG
- Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X
- Nissan 370Z Roadster
- Nissan 370Z
- Nissan GT-R SpecV
- Pagani Zonda Cinque (NFS Edition)
- Pagani Zonda Cinque Roadster
- Pagani Zonda Cinque Roadster (NFS Edition)
- Pagani Zonda Cinque
- Porsche 911 GT2 RS
- Porsche 911 GT3 RS
- Porsche 911 Speedster
- Porsche 911 Targa 4S
- Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet
- Porsche 911 Turbo 1982
- Porsche 918 Spyder
- Porsche Boxster Spyder
- Porsche Carrera GT
- Porsche Cayman S
- Porsche Panamera Turbo
- Porsche 959
- Subaru Impreza WRX STI
Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered hits the asphalt on PC, Xbox One, and PS4 on November 6 and Nintendo Switch on November 13.
