NBA 2K21 Raw Next-Gen Gameplay Shows Off Silky-Smooth Action and Instant Load Times

Earlier this month we got our first look at NBA 2K21 running on next-gen consoles (the PS5, specifically), but the trailer mostly focused on flashy shots of the players, rather than gameplay. How will the next-gen NBA 2K21 actually look when you’re in a game? Well, 2K Games has dropped some new raw gameplay footage (no platform specified this time, but I assume it’s PS5 again) with commentary from the development team at Visual Concepts. Check it out, below.

Looking good! While obviously the new level of detail on display is impressive, there’s also a lot to be said for the more fluid animations. You've also gotta love games loading more or less instantly! Interestingly, the NBA 2K21 devs mention the next-gen version will also have a second announcing team, featuring the voices of Brian Anderson and Grant Hill. Need to know more? Here’s some additional info about the next-gen version of NBA 2K21:

An eye-popping leap in graphical advancements: next-gen lighting, textures, physics, animations, and more that push NBA 2K21’s visual presentation to the bleeding edge.

Rebuilt player movement and player impact, driven by new on-court animation and collision engines that make for a smoother, tougher game.

The entire arena comes to life, with more than 150 unique AI-driven characters interacting seamlessly to create a groundbreaking Lower Bowl experience.

An expanded soundtrack with 202 songs at launch and more to come.

2K Games is offering a “free” next-gen upgrade to those who bought the $100 NBA 2K21: Mamba Forever Edition on PS4 or Xbox One. If you waited to just buy the next-gen version of NBA 2K21, you’ll still be paying a premium, as the game costs $70 instead of the usual $60.

NBA 2K21 launches on Xbox Series X/S on November 10 and PS5 on November 12 or November 19, depending on whether you live on North America/Australia or Europe.