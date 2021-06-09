Naughty Dog Is Hiring for a Standalone Multiplayer Game

Naughty Dog is currently hiring for the studio's first standalone multiplayer game, new job ads have revealed today.

The two ads, as reported by VGC, are for a Gameplay Scripter and a Level Designer that will help the studio adapt the story-driven experiences it is known for into a multiplayer game.

We’re seeking to bring the same level of ambition and quality of our signature, story-driven games to this unique multiplayer project. This is a rare opportunity to make an impact in your discipline and craft an experience that will be enjoyed and shared by millions of players around the world.

With The Last of Us Part II delayed Factions multiplayer mode having been delayed and with no news on it, it's quite likely that the project has been turned into a standalone game. As Naughty Dog is hiring, however, it seems like this new multiplayer game may still be in early development, so it may take some time to hear something about it.

The Last of Us Part II is Naughty Dog's latest game. Despite some issues, the game is one of the best PlayStation 4 exclusives ever released, as highlighted by Kai in his review.