NACON Announces Several Gaming Accessories Including Headsets, Controllers, and a New Arcade Stick

NACON’s gaming development and hardware continue to be widely available in the market, be it through new releases or accessories. Just today, at NACON Connect, we got the reveal that there’s new hardware coming soon. And this comes in the form of several kinds of gaming accessories that are going to amp your game up.

The first of these comes in the form of three new headsets, the RIG 300 PRO, RIG 500 PRO GEN 2, and RIG 800 PRO. The 300 PRO is a lightweight headset boasting precision-tuned 40mm audio drivers, a boom mic that can be easily stored, and a lightweight, durable frame. The RIG 500 PRO GEN 2 has these features, as well as low-distortion 50mm audio drivers, a comfort-enhanced steel headband, and E3D Game Audio support, along with a 2-year Dolby Atmos activation code.

Finally, comes the RIG 800 PRO, packaged with a multifunction base station, doubling as a charging stand and seamless charging. The base also includes a removable USB wireless adapter that can be plugged into consoles directly, allowing for convenient charging, and the headset itself contains 3D audio-enabled 40mm drivers. All three of these headsets will be purchasable this Fall.

Secondly, the NACON Colorlight, which contains all of the features of the original Pro Compact and more, was revealed during the NACON Connect pre-show earlier. This controller has a hollow shell with six individually programmable LEDs (which can choose between 25 different colors), allowing for trillions of color combinations, available on Xbox Series and Xbox One later this year.

Finally comes the NACON Daija Arcade Stick. This big, bulky arcade stick is set to be re-released at the end of 2022 on Xbox, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC, and continues to be used by French player Kayane (known for her performance in SoulCalibur VI, Dead or Alive 6, and Tekken 7). In addition, the Revolution X Pro Controller, currently available now, will get a camo variant later this year. You can see the Daija Arcade Stick in action below.

All of these and more will be available throughout the second half of 2022, and we’ll update when more concrete release dates are shown.