Menu
Company

NACON Announces Several Gaming Accessories Including Headsets, Controllers, and a New Arcade Stick

Ule Lopez
Jul 7, 2022
NACON

NACON’s gaming development and hardware continue to be widely available in the market, be it through new releases or accessories. Just today, at NACON Connect, we got the reveal that there’s new hardware coming soon. And this comes in the form of several kinds of gaming accessories that are going to amp your game up.

Related StoryNathan Birch
The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Offers Stealthy Action and Epic Vistas in a New Trailer

The first of these comes in the form of three new headsets, the RIG 300 PRO, RIG 500 PRO GEN 2, and RIG 800 PRO. The 300 PRO is a lightweight headset boasting precision-tuned 40mm audio drivers, a boom mic that can be easily stored, and a lightweight, durable frame. The RIG 500 PRO GEN 2 has these features, as well as low-distortion 50mm audio drivers, a comfort-enhanced steel headband, and E3D Game Audio support, along with a 2-year Dolby Atmos activation code.

Finally, comes the RIG 800 PRO, packaged with a multifunction base station, doubling as a charging stand and seamless charging. The base also includes a removable USB wireless adapter that can be plugged into consoles directly, allowing for convenient charging, and the headset itself contains 3D audio-enabled 40mm drivers. All three of these headsets will be purchasable this Fall.

Secondly, the NACON Colorlight, which contains all of the features of the original Pro Compact and more, was revealed during the NACON Connect pre-show earlier. This controller has a hollow shell with six individually programmable LEDs (which can choose between 25 different colors), allowing for trillions of color combinations, available on Xbox Series and Xbox One later this year.

Finally comes the NACON Daija Arcade Stick. This big, bulky arcade stick is set to be re-released at the end of 2022 on Xbox, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC, and continues to be used by French player Kayane (known for her performance in SoulCalibur VI, Dead or Alive 6, and Tekken 7). In addition, the Revolution X Pro Controller, currently available now, will get a camo variant later this year. You can see the Daija Arcade Stick in action below.

Related StoryNathan Birch
RoboCop: Rogue City Showscases Bloody Action and Peter Weller, Launches June 2023

All of these and more will be available throughout the second half of 2022, and we’ll update when more concrete release dates are shown.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
02:35
Intel Arc Pro A40M spotted, the upcoming mobile workstation GPU has been confirmed by Dell
02:15
Gigabyte Fires Back! Achieves DDR5-10022 Memory Overclock Record With Z690 Tachyon Motherboard
02:39
MSI To Enable AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D BCLK Overclocking With Upcoming AGESA 1.2.0.7 BIOS
03:46
NVIDIA Next-Gen GeForce RTX 40 Series Rumored To Stick With PCIe Gen 4.0 Protocol
02:22
EVGA Shows Off An Interesting Setup Using Two GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN Graphics Cards
Filter videos by
Order