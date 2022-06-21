Upcoming N64 Emulator Plugin RT64 Supports Ray Traced Lighting, DLSS, Object Motion Blur, Widescreen and 60+ FPS

Now here's something that somehow passed under our radar, "RT64" - an impressive upcoming N64 emulator plugin that supports Ray Traced lighting, DLSS, objection motion blur, widescreen, and 60+ FPS.

The emulator plugin was announced earlier this month by known modder and software developer 'Darío' - the modder responsible for the stunning 'sm64rt', the path-traced renderer for the unofficial the Super Mario 64 PC port that offers Ray Tracing. The developer took to Twitter to talk about his new 'project' and also shared some gameplay footage.

Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Gets Praise for Its Energy Efficiency, Tipster Claims That Customers Can Purchase Android Flagships Without Worry

I'd like to reveal that RT64, the path tracer behind sm64rt, is evolving into an N64 emulator plugin. Here's a small reel of footage I've captured from games that are already showing results. Ray traced lighting, object motion blur, widescreen, DLSS and 60+ FPS. pic.twitter.com/qLJHzGfKUc — Darío (@dariosamo) June 3, 2022

According to 'Darío', he started working on this emulator plugin last month, and although the project is still very early in development, he expects to release the plugin in a couple of months from now.

"I started this project a month ago as a way of optimizing the PC port's backend as much as possible, and I quickly realized it could evolve into a generic emulation solution that would allow me to apply these enhancements to far more games", he explains on Twitter.

The developer added, "This project is very much in its infancy, and it's several months away from being released, but the results so far are very exciting. I also realize it's an impossible task to make every N64 game work, as it's still a manual process to create lighting for a particular title."

'Darío' writes that he plans to make this new emulator plugin compatible with the methodology used by the existing Super Mario 64 and Ocarina of Time PC ports as it will offer major performance improvements.

An Unofficial PlayStation 5 Slim Has Been Built

This means a bunch of games that never had 60 FPS patches can run at 60 FPS or more, while still running internally at their original rates. Visual interpolation glitches are a thing sadly, but a methodology for correcting them is still being researched and developed. — Darío (@dariosamo) June 3, 2022

It has to be said, this project does indeed look very promising with The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time looking truly gorgeous using the plugin. In addition, not only does the game look lovely, but performance seems to be great as well, and unlike many other modifications and plugins, the RT64 plugin doesn't appear to alter the game's look.

We'll update you as soon as more information about this promising N64 emulator plugin comes in. For now, stay tuned. Do you like what you're seeing? Hit the comments down below.