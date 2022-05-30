MultiVersus Could Add Daenerys Targaryen and Ted Lasso to Its Roster
The playable roster of MultiVersus, the upcoming fighting platform game by Player First Games, could become even weirder than it already is with additions such as Daenerys Targaryen and Ted Lasso.
The rumor comes via the original leaker of the game, who provided a work-in-progress list of playable characters.
Nearly Done
Joker - DC
Raven - DC
Gizmo - Gremlins
Marvin the Martian - Looney Tunes
Lebron James - NBA
Rick - Rick and Morty
Morty - Rick and Morty
Scooby-Doo - Scooby-Doo
Daenerys - Game of Thrones
The Hound - Game of Thrones
Wicked Witch - The Wizard of Oz
Godzilla - Godzilla
Likely To Be Coming
Samurai Jack - Samurai Jack
The Powerpuff Girls - Powerpuff Girls (all one Fighter)
The Animaniacs - The Animaniacs (also all one fighter as far as I’m aware)
Duck Dodgers/Daffy - Looney Tunes
Scorpion - Mortal Kombat
Ben 10 - Ben 10
Ted Lasso - Ted Lasso
Johnny Bravo - Johnny Bravo
Fred Flintstones - Flintstones
The leaker also added that some of these characters will likely be released after launch. Additionally, popular characters like Mad Max and Harry Potter seem to be stuck in IP related issues for the time being.
As a reminder, here's the confirmed list of MultiVersus characters:
Arya Stark - Game of Thrones
Finn the Human - Adventure Time
Jake the Dog - Adventure Time
Tom & Jerry - Tom & Jerry
Batman - DC
Harley Quinn - DC
Superman - DC
Wonder Woman - DC
The Iron Giant - The Iron Giant
Shaggy Rogers - Scooby Doo
Velma Dinkley - Scooby Doo
Steven Universe - Steven Universe
Garnet - Steven Universe
Bugs Bunny - Looney Tunes
Taz - Looney Tunes
Reindog - Original character
Francesco just posted a fresh hands-on of the MultiVersus Closed Alpha. He came away rather impressed by the fighting game.
Being still in Alpha, many features in MultiVersus will be tweaked in the future. While I'm not feeling too good about some of them, chiefly the general floatiness, it is undeniable that I had tons of fun with the Alpha build, also thanks to the excellent rollback netcode that made most matches play smoothly, and I really can't wait to experience more of it in the coming months.
