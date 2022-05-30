MultiVersus Could Add Daenerys Targaryen and Ted Lasso to Its Roster

The playable roster of MultiVersus, the upcoming fighting platform game by Player First Games, could become even weirder than it already is with additions such as Daenerys Targaryen and Ted Lasso.

The rumor comes via the original leaker of the game, who provided a work-in-progress list of playable characters.

MultiVersus Closed Alpha Hands-On – Bugs Bunny is No Pushover

Nearly Done

Joker - DC

Raven - DC

Gizmo - Gremlins

Marvin the Martian - Looney Tunes

Lebron James - NBA

MultiVersus Datamined Character List Includes More Game of Thrones Characters and Others

Rick - Rick and Morty

Morty - Rick and Morty

Scooby-Doo - Scooby-Doo

Daenerys - Game of Thrones

The Hound - Game of Thrones

Wicked Witch - The Wizard of Oz

Godzilla - Godzilla

Likely To Be Coming

Samurai Jack - Samurai Jack

The Powerpuff Girls - Powerpuff Girls (all one Fighter)

The Animaniacs - The Animaniacs (also all one fighter as far as I’m aware)

Duck Dodgers/Daffy - Looney Tunes

Scorpion - Mortal Kombat

Ben 10 - Ben 10

Ted Lasso - Ted Lasso

Johnny Bravo - Johnny Bravo

Fred Flintstones - Flintstones

The leaker also added that some of these characters will likely be released after launch. Additionally, popular characters like Mad Max and Harry Potter seem to be stuck in IP related issues for the time being.

As a reminder, here's the confirmed list of MultiVersus characters:

Arya Stark - Game of Thrones

Finn the Human - Adventure Time

Jake the Dog - Adventure Time

Tom & Jerry - Tom & Jerry

Batman - DC

Harley Quinn - DC

Superman - DC

Wonder Woman - DC

The Iron Giant - The Iron Giant

Shaggy Rogers - Scooby Doo

Velma Dinkley - Scooby Doo

Steven Universe - Steven Universe

Garnet - Steven Universe

Bugs Bunny - Looney Tunes

Taz - Looney Tunes

Reindog - Original character

Francesco just posted a fresh hands-on of the MultiVersus Closed Alpha. He came away rather impressed by the fighting game.