MSI’s Core Frozr L CPU Cooler is on Sale for just $43.99

MSI's Core Frozr L is currently on sale at Amazon, taking 20% off the usual price of $54.99. MSI's. This CPU cooler uses an MSI TORX fan for maximum airflow and also features a Nickel-Plated copper base and produces noise levels of 33.6 decibels.

The Core Frozr L has some fantastic features like:

Socket compatibility This MSI CPU cooler offers compatibility for both Intel's and AMD's CPU socket. Supported INTEL sockets are the sockets LGA 2011-3/ 2011/ 1366/ 1156/ 1155/ 1151/ 1150/ 775 Supported AMD's sockets are the sockets AM4/ FM2/ FM1/ AM3+/ AM3/ AM2+/ AM2 since this CPU cooler offers support for the AM4 socket means that this amazing CPU cooler can cool Ryzen 3rd generation processor.

CPU base This CPU base is a Nickel-Plated copper base plate, and the copper base offers fantastic thermal transfer. The copper base plate creates a large, highly conductive area that efficiently moves hear from the CPU to the connected heat pipes with ease.



Scythe Fuma 2 – A Reverse Jet Flow CPU Cooler

Easy Installation On Intel and AMD The CPU cooler offers support for all famous Intel and AMD sockets and is fitted with an easy to use mounting system. The Core Frozr L includes a CPU backplate, which offers terrific support and can prevent any damage through the years.

MSI TORX fan The TORX fan offers a unique combination of two fan blades, a combination of both the traditional fan blade and dispersion fan blade, to increase the effectiveness of the overall fan. The hydro-dynamic bearing allows for the fantastic long lifespan that this fan offers. This CPU cooler offers dual-fan support, which allows another 120 mm TORX fan to be bought and installed with the included 120 mm fan brackets. If you are planning to utilize the dual fan support, the TORX fan is currently on sale for just $12.90. The design of this fan is centered around the classic MSI black and red design.



CPU cooler design The overall design of this CPU cooler is a tremendous being based around MSI's black and red color design, with the TORX fan following the design. The MSI logo on the top of lights up to show off the fantastic MSI logo.



With both the Core Frozr L being just $43.99 compared to the usual price of $54.99. Taking 20% off the original amount along with the TORX fan also being on-sale discounting the fan up to 8% off the initial price of $13.99.