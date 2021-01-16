MSI Unveils The GE76 Raider Dragon Edition Tiamat Which Features A Unique Design Inspired By Babylonian Folklore

The time has come where MSI has crowned a new laptop as the pinnacle of MSI's 2021 lineup. The GE76 Raider Dragon Edition Tiamat will be the flagship laptop instead of the GT Titan series. The GE76 Raider Dragon Edition Tiamat is a work of art that was named after Babylonian Goddess Tiamat. The GE76 Raider comes in three different models with two variants of the top model.

The GE76 Raider Dragon Edition Tiamat Features Powerful Internals To Match The Power Of The Inspiration: Tiamat

The GE76 Raider Dragon Edition Tiamat is a variant of the GE76 Raider 10UH which is the most powerful model of the GE76 Raider. It comes equipped with Intel's 10th gen Core i9-10980HK CPU. The 10UH model features an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 or 16GB GDDR6, the 10UG model features an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6, and the 10UE model features an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6. All three models feature up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 RAM.

The MSI laptop also features two NVMe PCIe Gen3 SSDs and the connectivity available is a Killer E3100 2.5G LAN card and an Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX210 WLAN module. The three 17.3" displays available on all three monitors are a UHD 4K IPS panel, an FHD IPS panel with a 240Hz refresh rate, and an FHD IPS panel with a 300Hz refresh rate. A 4-cell 99 WHr battery alongside a 280W adapter can power you through any gaming session. The dimensions of the laptop are 397 x 284 x 25.9 mm and it weighs in at 2.9 kg.





















The most eye-catching aspect of the MSI GE76 Raider Dragon Edition Tiamat is the design of the laptop. The design is inspired by ancient Babylonian folklore with Tiamat, the almighty Babylonian Goddess Tiamat. The design features Mesopotamian cuneiforms on the lid and a new dragon iconography across the laptop. All models of the GE76 Raider features SteelSeries RGB chassis lighting.

The MSI GE76 Raider Dragon Edition Tiamat is the new flagship model for MSI's lineup and with that will come a high price point. MSI has not announced the pricing or availability, but it is quite an exciting laptop with a unique design.