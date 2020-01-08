MSI, a world-leading laptop manufacturer, has won accolades at CES with 10 innovation awards, which has established its pioneering status in both the gaming and content creation fields. Foreseeing future trends, MSI continues to innovate new advancements for laptops and has presented its new flagship laptops, the GE66 Raider and GS66 Stealth.

The GE66 Raider Shines With MSI's Auroral Mystic Light

This year, MSI grandly unveils its futuristic flagship laptop: the GE66 Raider. The GE66 Raider is the fusion of sci-fi and resplendency. The design pays homage to the technology of tomorrow with its fantastic appearance, speed, and uncompromising performance. From the top chassis to the hinge, the integral aluminum casing, ornate with shining simulated titanium silver with subtle, cool-toned accents, exudes luster like rays of light gleamed from the galaxy.

Most extraordinarily is the chassis which is illuminated by compelling, exclusive panoramic auroral lighting. The Mystic Lightbar traverses the front of the GE66’s palm rest in 16.7 million colors which creates an alluring auroral, visionary ambiance.





The GE66 is much lighter, but with more uncompromised powerful performance than ever. The 15.6-inch laptop flaunts its new, aesthetic, oblique-angle design to present a sleeker, lighter appearance, while its performance is comprehensively upgraded. It is paired with an optional, ultra-fast 300Hz gaming display to deliver the most precise and blazing framerates; while its state-of-the-art hardware is powered by a 99.9Whr battery, the highest capacity allowed on flights, to extend the glory moments of gamers.

The One-Of-A-Kind GE66 Dragonshield Limited Edition Along With The GS66 Stealth

To demonstrate that the GE66 is a high-performance vehicle as powerful as a spaceship for gamers, a never-before-seen limited edition was born. The masterpiece, "GE66 Raider Dragonshield Limited Edition" is a design collaboration between MSI and famed digital artist Colie Wertz, known for his concept art and 3D modeling for Hollywood hit films such as the Star Wars prequels, Transformers and Iron Man, among others.

"I imagined the Dragonshield being the heart of the machine's design. In doing so, I envisioned the shield being displayed prominently on the back of a winged ship." Wertz said. The chassis is partially armored with etched metal panels, which resembles the section of a spaceship. Colie Wertz successfully turned imagination into reality and vitalized the GE66 into a tough, interstellar fighter spacecraft.





MSI GS66 Stealth is the latest member of the slim-n-light gaming squadron. The GS66 features a pure black, mystical theme and premium texture in a more low-key way, making it sharper and sleeker than ever. The cutting-edge features are all packed inside this stealth fighter, not only with a new battery that reaches the highest legal capacity for flying at 99.9Whr but its triple-fan cooling design, Cooler Boost Trinity+, is now redesigned with the world's thinnest 0.1mm fan blades for up to 10% more airflow for a much better thermal solution. With the most powerful battery and best cooling capacity, the GS66 has perfectly interpreted "worker by day, gamer by night" like a dark knight.

All these breakthrough innovations are expected to outfit with the latest 10th Gen Intel Core H-series processors with NVIDIA GeForce graphics and will also be exhibited at this year's CES, demonstrating MSI’s status as not just a leader in gaming laptops, but also a pioneer to evolve and develop laptops for creators.