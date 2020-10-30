A critical part of having a good gaming experience is your display. The standard for today is at least 144Hz at 1080p. A great monitor will have you playing at your best. MSI are no strangers to making high-quality monitors. MSI has been making monitors for a while and they are now adding the Optix MAG274QRF-QD to its lineup.

MSI's MAG Optix MAG27QRF-QD Makes Use of A Combination Of Quantum Dot Technology And HDR Allows For Crystal Clear Images On Screen

This monitor is aimed for competitive gamers being marketed as an esports ready monitor. The monitor has many features that can't be overlooked such as Quantum Dot Technology. Following are some of the highlighted features of the MSI Optix MAG274QRF-QD Gaming Monitor:

Rapid IPS – Provides 1ms GTG fast response time, optimizes screen colors and brightness.

Quantum Dot – Provide accurate color imagery and support a cinema-standard DCI-P3 color gamut.

WQHD High Resolution – Games will look even better, displaying more details.

165Hz Refresh Rate – Respond faster with smoother frames.

1ms GTG Response Time – Eliminate screen tearing and choppy frame rates.

NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible – Prevent screen tearing or stuttering, producing ultra-smooth lag-free gameplay.

Gaming OSD App – Create the perfect viewing settings for your games.

Adjustable Stand – Easily change the position of the monitor for maximum ergonomics.

HDR Ready – Stunning visuals through contrast and shadow adjustment.

Night Vision – Smart black tuner to brighten your day by bringing out the fine details in dark areas.

Mystic Light – The ultimate gaming finish.

USB Type C – Effortlessly connect to any device.

Wide Color Gamut – Game colors and details will look more realistic and refined.

The MSI Optix MAG274QRF-QD features a refresh rate of 165Hz which is fast, but for a monitor aimed at competitive gamers, it should be at least 240Hz. It makes up for it in the resolution being a WQHD (2560x1440) monitor featuring Quantum Dot Technology. The response time on the monitor is 1ms which standard for gaming monitors and it features G-Sync to ensure no screen tearing occurs. The monitor also features Rapid IPS which is an upgrade over IPS which allows for even clearer pictures on the screen. The reason it has a faster response time is due to the liquid crystal molecules which rotate with a speed 4x faster than normal ones.











Quantum Dot is another technology that allows for clearer colors using quantum dots. Quantum dots are nanocrystals that can absorb light and give off a more precise color for great color reproduction while gaming. On top of the Rapid IPS and Quantum Dot technology, the MSI OPTIX MAG274QRF-QD monitor features HDR to reproduce images with even greater clarity. Alongside all the technological advancement, it features the same ergonomics as the previous generation with the adjustable stand and the Gaming OSD App 2.0, allowing you to control everything with the touch of a button.

Although the monitor may not feature the 240Hz refresh rate, it makes up for it in other areas. The Rapid IPS gives it a lightning-fast response time and the combination of Quantum Dot technology and HDR gives it greater clarity. This is a great monitor for someone who wants a balance between gaming and image quality.