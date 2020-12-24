MSI Gives Us First Teardown Look of Its Upcoming Radeon RX 6800 XT Gaming X Trio Custom Graphics Card

The latest iteration of MSI’s iconic GAMING series once again brings performance, low-noise efficiency, and aesthetics that hardcore gamers have come to recognize and trust. Now you too can enjoy all your favorite games with a powerful graphics card that stays cool and silent. Just the way you like it.

MSI has incorporated and refined a couple of things in the new Tri-Frozr design for Radeon RX 6800 XT Gaming X Trio graphics cards. First is the TORX fan 4.0 which uses a ring design that connects two fan-blades with each other to increase airflow towards the internal heatsink assembly. These fans are made up of a double ball bearing design which ensures silent functionality in heavy loads.







The fans on the MSI Radeon RX 6800 XT Gaming X Trio are fully compliant with the Zero Frozr Technology and are actually comprised of three areas. All of these would stay at 0 RPM (idle state) if the temperatures don't exceed 60C. When it does exceed 60C, all fans would start spinning. You can change that through the MSI configuration panel if you want more cooling performance over noise load but it's a nifty feature that I do like.







In addition to the cooling fans, the heatsink has been designed to be denser by using the brand new wave curved 2.0 fin design. The new heatsink makes use of deflectors to allow more air to pass through the fins smoothly, without causing any turbulence that would result in unwanted noise. MSI estimates a 2 degrees (C) drop in temperatures with the updated design versus the previous generation cooling system.





















Talking about the heatsink, the massive block on the MSI Radeon RX 6800 XT Gaming X Trio is comprised of seven copper squared shaped heat pipes with a more concentrated design to transfer heat from the copper base to the heatsink more effectively. The base itself is a solid nickel-plated base plate, transferring heat to the heat pipes in a very effective manner. To top it all off, MSI uses their exclusive Thermal Compound X which is said to offer higher thermal interface and heat transfer compared to traditional TIM applications.

MSI has also confirmed the Radeon RX 6900 XT Gaming X Trio graphics card but they haven't given a tentative release date for that yet but given the supply issues, we expect it around Q1 2021. MSI has given no word on the prices of the Radeon RX 6800 XT & RX 6800 Gaming X Trio custom graphics cards but the graphics card is hitting retail pretty soon and we will also be receiving the card in the coming days for our own review so stay tuned for a more detailed look at this variant.