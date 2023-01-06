MSI Radeon RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT Gaming Trio Classic Custom Designs Pictured: 2.5-Slot & Triple 8-Pin

MSI has shown off its upcoming Radeon RX 7900 XTX & Radeon RX 7900 XT Gaming Trio Classic custom designs based on the AMD RDNA 3 GPUs.

MSI Hops Onboard The Custom RDNA 3 Bandwagon, Readies The Radeon RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT Gaming Trio Classic Custom Graphics Cards

As expected, MSI has announced its own custom designs for AMD's RDNA 3 GPU architecture, that utilize the flagship Navi 31 graphics core. The two designs that MSI is showcasing at CES 2023 are the Radeon RX 7900 XTX Gaming Trio Classic and the Radeon RX 7900 XT Gaming Trio Classic. The company is calling these the 'Classic' variants since they utilize the same cooling shroud and fans from the Radeon RX 6000 Gaming X Trio lineup.

The main difference between the Gaming X Trio and the Gaming Trio Classic is that the shroud, fan, and heatsink design. While the new cards look familiar to the Radeon RX 6000 Gaming X Trio cards and also feature the same TORX Fan 4.0 cooling solution, the internal heatsink assembly has been modified slightly for the newer RDNA 3 GPU cores. The best part is that these cards retain the small 2.5-slot design rather than going with the 3+ slot design that is the new Gaming X Trio cooler. Both the Radeon RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT Gaming Trio Classic graphics cards come with a custom PCB & make use of a triple 8-pin connector design.

MSI highlights the following main features for its Radeon RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT Gaming Trio Classic graphics cards:

Tri-Frozr 2: Tri-Frozr 2 offers the perfect balance between cool temperatures and quiet fans during endless gaming sessions.

Torx Fan 4.0: A masterpiece of teamwork, fan blades work in pairs to create unprecedented levels of focused air pressure.

Core Pipe: Precision-machined heat pipes ensure max contact to the GPU and spread heat along the full length of the heatsink

Metal Backplate: Thermal pads under the sturdy metal backplate provide additional cooling while the flow-through ventilation reduces trapped heat.

Airflow Control: Don't sweat it, Airflow Control guides the air to exactly where it needs to be for maximum cooling.

Considering that there are issues with AMD's own reference Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics cards, it is a wise-decision right now to go for an AIB custom design such as these upcoming ones from MSI. We haven't been told exact specifications such as clocks or power limits yet nor the pricing but we expect more details in the coming month.