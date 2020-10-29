MSI Shows off Radeon RX 6800 XT & RX 6800 Gaming X Trio Custom Models
MSI has just unveiled its next-generation Radeon RX 6800 XT & RX 6800 Gaming X Trio custom graphics cards. The graphics card will feature MSI's renowned Tri Frozr design which features a triple-fan cooling design and loads of Mystic Light RGB LEDs to illuminate this piece of beauty.
MSI Brings Gaming X Trio Custom Design To Radeon RX 6800 XT & RX 6800 Graphics Cards
MSI unveiled the card during its MSI Insider livestream which is currently being hosted live in the video below. The graphics card features a custom PCB design, a 2.7 slot form factor and features dual 8-pin connectors to boot. The card showcased was confirmed to be the AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT but the Radeon RX 6800 would also most likely use the same design, albeit with a modified PCB design.
The MSI Gaming X Trio Radeon RX 6800 Series Graphics Cards With 2nd Tri-Frozr Cooling
With the differences out of the way, now let's talk about the similarities and the main highlights of the Gaming X Trio design. The Gaming X Trio is a toned-down variant of the much higher-end card, the MSI Lightning. Both cards use advanced Tri-Frozr coolers which are the replacement of the MSI Twin Frozr series which have been widely used in current and last generation graphics cards from MSI.
The latest iteration of MSI’s iconic GAMING series once again brings performance, low-noise efficiency, and aesthetics that hardcore gamers have come to recognize and trust. Now you too can enjoy all your favorite games with a powerful graphics card that stays cool and silent. Just the way you like it.
MSI has incorporated and refined a couple of things in the new Tri-Frozr design for Gaming X Trio graphics cards. First is the TORX fan 4.0 which uses a ring design that connects two fan-blades with each other to increase airflow towards the internal heatsink assembly. These fans are made up of a double ball bearing design which ensures silent functionality in heavy loads.
The fans are fully compliant with the Zero Frozr Technology and are actually comprised of three areas. All of these would stay at 0 RPM (idle state) if the temperatures don't exceed 60C. When it does exceed 60C, all fans would start spinning. You can change that through the MSI configuration panel if you want more cooling performance over noise load but it's a nifty feature that I do like.
In addition to the cooling fans, the heatsink has been designed to be denser by using the brand new wave curved 2.0 fin design. The new heatsink makes use of deflectors to allow more air to pass through the fins smoothly, without causing any turbulence that would result in unwanted noise. MSI estimates a 2 degrees (C) drop in temperatures with the updated design versus the previous generation cooling system.
Talking about the heatsink, the massive block is comprised of seven copper squared shaped heat pipes with a more concentrated design to transfer heat from the copper base to the heatsink more effectively. The base itself is a solid nickel-plated base plate, transferring heat to the heat pipes in a very effective manner. To top it all off, MSI uses their exclusive Thermal Compound X which is said to offer higher thermal interface and heat transfer compared to traditional TIM applications.
MSI has given no word on the prices and specifications of the Radeon RX 6800 XT & RX 6800 Gaming X Trio custom graphics cards but we expect to hear more in the coming months.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter