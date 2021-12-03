Full MSI B660 Motherboard List With Prices Leaks Out, All DDR5 Boards Aimed at the Mainstream & Entry-Level Segment

The full list of MSI's B660 motherboards for mainstream and entry-level PC builders has leaked out along with its pricing and it looks like MSI is going all out with DDR5 support.

MSI B660 Motherboards For Mainstream & Entry-Level PC Builders Leak Out With Prices, All DDR5 Designs

The motherboard list comes from chi11eddog on Twitter who has previously leaked information on unreleased products including MSI's flagship Z690 GODLIKE motherboard. The latest series of leaks include the upcoming B660 series motherboards which will be positioned in the mainstream board segment, starting at $119 US & going all the way up to $259 US, making them far more affordable compared to H670 and Z690 offerings. Following is the complete list that has leaked out:

MAG B660 Tomahawk WiFi - $259 US

MAG B660M Mortar WiFi - $239 US

MAG B660M Mortar - $219 US

MAG B660M Bazooka - $199 US

PRO B660-A - $209 US

PRO B660M-A- WiFi- $209 US

PRO B660M-A - $189 US

PRO B660M-G - $139 US

PRO B660M-B - $129 US

PRO B660M-E - $119 US

only DDR5 in B660? Is MSI crazy? pic.twitter.com/gqhmwTIvWd — chi11eddog (@g01d3nm4ng0) December 3, 2021

The MSI B660 motherboard lineup will consist of four MAG series motherboards and six PRO series motherboards. The MAG series motherboards will include the Tomahawk WiFi for $259 US, B660M Mortar WiFi for $239 US, B660M Mortar for $219 US & B660M Bazooka for $199 US. It looks like the MAG lineup will target the $200-$260 US price range while the PRO series will max out at $209 US.

Coming to the PRO series, the MSI B660-A will be priced at $209 US, B660M-A WiFi will be priced at $209 US, B660M-A will be priced at $189 US, B660M-G will be priced at $139 US, B660M-B will retail for $129 US while the most entry-level product, the B660M-E will be priced at $119 US. The source also reports that all of these motherboards feature support for DDR5 memory which makes things interesting since the B660 series will support XMP overclocking & will be able to take advantage of the higher frequencies that DDR5 has to offer though pricing and availability of DDR5 memory still is a point of concern for entry-level builders.

Overall, MSI looks set to offer an interesting lineup of B660 motherboards and the pricing actually looks quite decent. The Tomahawk will definitely be the main highlight of the lineup along with the Mortar and Bazooka as they are some of MSI's most popular and best-selling motherboards & with Intel's Alder Lake mainstream chips hitting the street in a few months, expect them to pair up nicely & offer some great performance positioning in the mainstream segment as AMD's Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 3 offerings. Expect more details on the motherboards in the coming weeks.