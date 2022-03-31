Moore Threads MTT S60 GPU Is China’s First Domestic GPU With DirectX Support & Ability To Play eSports Games

In 2021, Moore Threads, a new GPU manufacturer out of Beijing, revealed that the company is creating a graphics processor that would be constructed from its technology. The company's two flagship GPUs are displayed to the public — the MTT S60 and the MTT S2000 desktop GPUs.

Moore Threads introduces the MTT graphics card series with MUSA architecture and the absence of Intel, NVIDIA, and AMD technology

Moore Thread Intelligence Technology Co., Ltd. is not a household name here in the States and is not a well-known company in its home territory of Beijing. Moore Thread is a newly integrated circuit company primarily concentrating on GPU chip structure. Led by Zhang Jianzhong, former global vice president and general manager for NVIDIA, the company's focus on research and development of full-featured GPU chips and related products are shown to provide powerful computing acceleration abilities for the company's Chinese scientific and technological ecological partners. The company is still in its early stages, only founded 18 months ago in October of 2020. The company is dedicated to ushering new technology advances to a new era of graphics cards for meta-computing software and applications, constructing an exhaustive computing platform. This new platform will incorporate computing for visual, 3D graphics, scientific, and artificial intelligence while also designating an ecosystem established on cloud-native GPU computing.

The MTT S60 and MTT S2000 desktop GPUs are created utilizing 12 nm process technology and are devised using Moore Thread Unified System Architecture, or MUSA. The MTT S60 delivers 6 TFLOPs of power and is fitted with 8GB of LPGDDR4X memory. On the other hand, the MTT S2000 presents 12 TFLOPS and accesses 32 GB of an unknown memory class.





During the company's recent spring news conference, Moore Threads showed that the MUSA architecture sustains DirectX Runtime, a feature absent from formerly revealed and displayed Chinese graphics cards and OpenCL, OpenGL Vulkan, and NVIDIA's CUDA.

The new MUSA GPUs include support for both encoding and decoding for AV1, as well as the following formats — for encoding, the new GPUs will support H.264, H.265, and AV1, while for decoding, the GPUs will support the same structures, with the addition of VP8 and VP9 decoding. Intel's new ARC DG2 GPUs announced today also support AV1.





Showing the power of Moore Thread's MTT S60 graphics card, the company showcased the game League of Legends, running at a smooth 1080p resolution. While the game is not incredibly graphics mandating, the company did not reveal further details to the public. However, the recommended specifications for League of Legends is to use the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 560 or AMD Radeon HD 6950.

The MTT S2000 did raise some eyebrows in that it utilizes AlphaCore physics simulation technology. Moore Threads states that the company designed the graphics card to operate entirely with design software and game engines, like Unreal Engine, Unity, Houdini, and D5.

Moore Threads MTT Series Graphics Cards Wccftech MTT S60 MTT S2000 Process Technology 12nm MUSA FP32 Cores 2,048 cores 4,096 cores Performance (TFLOPS) 6 TFLOPS, 192 GPix / s fill rate 12 TFLOPS Memory 8GB LPGDDR4X 32GB Form factor Single-slot blower Single-slot passive API Support DirectX, Vulkan, OpenGL, OpenGL ES OS Support X86/ARM/LoongArch; Windows/Linux Display Support DisplayPort 1.4 up to 8K

