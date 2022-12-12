Intel B760 Motherboards Might Be Up To 10% More Expensive Than B660 Boards

Intel B760 motherboards are suggested to end up slightly more expensive than their B660 predecessors at launch.

Intel B760 Motherboards Might Cost A Bit Than B660 Motherboards, Launching In January

Intel and AMD will be competing in the mainstream segment with the 13th Gen Non-K & Ryzen 7000 Non-X CPU families. Both CPU lineups will take full advantage of budget motherboards to attract gamers. While AMD has its B650 lineup which is DDR5-only, Intel has both B660 (DDR4 + DDR5) and the upcoming B760 (DDR4 + DDR5) motherboards for gamers & general consumers.

The Intel B760 would extend upon the B660 motherboards, offering better features and IO but the motherboards would also carry a slightly higher price. According to Asian Board Channels, All Intel B760 motherboards will see a price increase of up to 10%. This is certainly going to affect most of the buyer's decisions but given that AMD's B650 motherboards cost too much, Intel may have seen that by raising the price, they still end up more competitive versus AMD's offerings.

However, whether Intel remains competitive against itself is another question. As of right now, the most attractive motherboard options in the B660 segment cost around $100-$150 US. A 10% price hike would mean we are looking at a maximum $10-$15 US price increase on the B760 board iterations. While this is certainly not a huge increase in price, for budget gamers, every penny has to be taken into account. By the time Intel launches its B760 motherboards, their existing B660 line should already be available at discounted rates, and considering that both 12th and 13th Gen CPUs are compatible with either of these motherboards, most consumers will call it a day & get cheaper B660 options.

Intel's B760 motherboards & 13th Gen Non-K CPUs will be available in the first week of January, just a week prior to the AMD Ryzen 7000 Non-X CPU launch.

News Source: ITHome