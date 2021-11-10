MSI Gaming Lineup Including The Flagship MEG Z690 GODLIKE Motherboard Win 16 CES 2022 Innovation Honoree Awards

MSI has announced that its gaming lineup including the flagship MEG Z690 GODLIKE motherboard has been awarded 16 CES 2022 Innovation Awards.

MSI MEG Z690 GODLIKE & Gaming Lineup Receives 16 CES 2022 Innovation Honoree Awards

Out of all the products that have won the awards, the MSI MEG Z690 GODLIKE is the only one that hasn't been announced yet. This is the first time we are getting a good look at MSI's flagship board for Intel's 12th Generation Alder Lake CPUs.

The MSI MEG Z690 GODLIKE comes in an E-ATX form factor but it is going to be the largest of all flagships from the top three vendors. ASUS's ROG Maximus Z690 Extreme measures 305x277 mm while the Z690 AORUS Xtreme measures 305x285 mm. The MEG Z690 GODLIKE will measure an insane 305x310mm, almost a perfect square.

In terms of aesthetics, the MSI MEG Z690 GODLIKE motherboard features a vast array of RGB LEDs running over the M.2 slots, the I/O panel, and the PCH heatsink. There's also a huge 3.5" Touch LCD panel right next to the DDR5 DIMM slots making it as large as the first iPhone. The LCD panel will display useful metrics such as core clocks, temperatures, voltage readings and can be further customized through MSI's Dragon app.





In terms of power delivery, the motherboard seems to feature at least 22 phases for the CPU alone. There are four DDR5 memory slots that will support up to 128 GB capacities with speeds beyond 6666 MHz+. The board is powered by dual 8-pin connectors located close to the DDR5 slots for easy cable management.



