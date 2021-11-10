MSI Gaming Lineup Including The Flagship MEG Z690 GODLIKE Motherboard Win 16 CES 2022 Innovation Honoree Awards
MSI has announced that its gaming lineup including the flagship MEG Z690 GODLIKE motherboard has been awarded 16 CES 2022 Innovation Awards.
MSI MEG Z690 GODLIKE & Gaming Lineup Receives 16 CES 2022 Innovation Honoree Awards
Out of all the products that have won the awards, the MSI MEG Z690 GODLIKE is the only one that hasn't been announced yet. This is the first time we are getting a good look at MSI's flagship board for Intel's 12th Generation Alder Lake CPUs.
The MSI MEG Z690 GODLIKE comes in an E-ATX form factor but it is going to be the largest of all flagships from the top three vendors. ASUS's ROG Maximus Z690 Extreme measures 305x277 mm while the Z690 AORUS Xtreme measures 305x285 mm. The MEG Z690 GODLIKE will measure an insane 305x310mm, almost a perfect square.
In terms of aesthetics, the MSI MEG Z690 GODLIKE motherboard features a vast array of RGB LEDs running over the M.2 slots, the I/O panel, and the PCH heatsink. There's also a huge 3.5" Touch LCD panel right next to the DDR5 DIMM slots making it as large as the first iPhone. The LCD panel will display useful metrics such as core clocks, temperatures, voltage readings and can be further customized through MSI's Dragon app.
In terms of power delivery, the motherboard seems to feature at least 22 phases for the CPU alone. There are four DDR5 memory slots that will support up to 128 GB capacities with speeds beyond 6666 MHz+. The board is powered by dual 8-pin connectors located close to the DDR5 slots for easy cable management.
There are also placements for several OC-specific features on the board. Storage options include 6 SATA III ports while expansion slots include a PCIe Gen 5.0 x16, PCIe Gen 5.0 x8, and a PCIe Gen 4.0 x8 slot. There are at least six M.2 slots on the motherboard (1 Gen 5.0 x4, 4 Gen 4.0 x4, and 1 Gen 3.0 x4). The MEG Z690 GODLIKE will be shipping with the new Gen 5 AIC which will add an M.2 Gen 5 slot with x8 connection. The motherboard also features a high-end audio PCB and tons of IO that include both, 10GbE and 2.5GbE LAN ports, 8 USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 2 USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, and dual Mini-DP ports. The rear IO panel also features Clear CMOS and BIOS Flashback buttons. With all these features, the motherboard is expected to cost above the $1000 US price range so we will make sure to provide you with more information in the coming days.
MSI Recognized with 16 CES 2022 Innovation Honoree Awards
Press Release: MSI, a world leader in computing hardware and solutions for gaming, design, and business announced that it has been named a CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree, earning a total of 16 honoree awards for its monitors, motherboards, graphics card, desktop, laptops, peripheral and cases. Of the 13 have been announced, with an additional three to be revealed on January 3, 2022.
This year’s CES Innovation Awards program received a record-high number of over 1800 submissions. The announcement was made ahead of CES 2022, the world’s most influential technology event, happening Jan. 5-8 in Las Vegas, NV, and digitally.
The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 27 consumer technology product categories. Those with the highest rating receive the "Best of Innovation" distinction. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers, and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetics, and design.
MSI won Honoree Awards in categories for gaming, computer hardware & components, home/video components & accessories, high-performance home audio/video, and computer peripherals and accessories.
"MSI strives to create an uncompromising experience for our users, whether they be gamers, working professionals, or designers," said Sam Chern, MSI Vice President of Marketing. "It is great to have our hard work recognized each year by the CES team. The awards demonstrate our continued commitments to delivering best-in-class technology solutions to a global market."
MSI products awarded include:
MEG Z690 GODLIKE: Honored under two different categories, "Computer Hardware & Components," and "Gaming."
MEG ARTEMIS 341 MiniLED: Honored under two different categories, "High-Performance Home Audio/Video," and "Gaming."
MEG 551U OLED: Honored under two different categories, "High-Performance Home Audio/Video," and "Gaming."
MEG Z690 UNIFY-X: Honored under "Computer Hardware & Components."
Clutch GM41 Lightweight Wireless: Honored under "Computer Peripherals & Accessories."
MPG321UR-QD Xbox Edition: Honored under "Computer Peripherals & Accessories."
GeForce RTX 3080 Ti SEA HAWK X 12G: Honored under "Computer Hardware & Components."
Products mentioned in this post
USD 1399.98
USD 1899
USD 1589.99
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.