MSI MEG Z690 GODLIKE PCB Pictured, The Biggest & Most Powerful Z690 Enthusiast Motherboard To Date

Motherboard manufacturers including MSI announced their entire Z690 portfolio last week but while others showcased their flagship designs already, MSI is still cooking up its top enthusiast-aimed product, the MEG Z690 GODLIKE.

MSI MEG Z690 GODLIKE To Feature The Biggest & Most Powerful Z690 Enthusiast Motherboard Design

While the MSI MEG Z690 GODLIKE flagship missed the initial announcement, it is definitely being prepped for launch soon. We have managed to obtain the first PCB shots of the motherboard & it looks like MSI has put in all of their engineering expertise into designing this monster of a product.

The MSI MEG Z690 GODLIKE comes in an E-ATX form factor but it is going to be the largest of all flagships from the top three vendors. ASUS's ROG Maximus Z690 Extreme measures 305x277 mm while the Z690 AORUS Xtreme measures 305x285 mm. The MEG Z690 GODLIKE will measure an insane 305x310mm, almost a perfect square.

In terms of power delivery, the motherboard seems to feature at least 22 phases for the CPU alone. There are four DDR5 memory slots that will support up to 128 GB capacities with speeds beyond 6666 MHz+. The board is powered by dual 8-pin connectors located close to the DDR5 slots for easy cable management.

There are also placements for several OC-specific features on the board. Storage options include 6 SATA III ports while expansion slots include a PCIe Gen 5.0 x16, PCIe Gen 5.0 x8, and a PCIe Gen 4.0 x8 slot. There are at least five M.2 slots on the motherboard (4 Gen 4.0 x4 and 1 Gen 3.0 x4). The MEG Z690 GODLIKE will be shipping with the new Gen 5 AIC which will add an M.2 Gen 5 slot with x8 connection. The motherboard also features a high-end audio PCB and tons of IO.

We already got to see a teaser of the GODLIKE a while back and MSI is planning to tell us more about this board in the coming days so stay tuned.