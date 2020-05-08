MSI and ASUS are both offering preorder incentives for their latest and greatest Z490 series of motherboards supporting Intel's Comet Lake-S line. These benefits are different between both companies, but give you a great incentive to preorder the motherboards. A side note, the ROG motherboard promotion is only available in Honk Kong.

The Best Z490 Motherboards On The Market Now Have An Incentive To Pre-order

MSI announced a new Comet Upgrade for Z490 promotion. The promotion runs from May 20, 2020, and continues till June 15, 2020. Time for upgrade your old motherboard to MSI 400 series motherboard with a brand new Intel 10th Gen Core processor. MSI 400 series motherboards are featuring PCIe Gen4 and M.2 Shield Frozr. Offering 2.5G LAN and Wi-Fi 6 AX solution, which provides the most efficient transfer speeds.

Users will receive up to $50 steam code when upgrading their motherboards from selected MSI's and third-party-brands' motherboards into eligible MSI Z490 models. Purchase eligible model from May 6 – June 15, and visit our promotion page between May 20 – June 15 to complete the redemption process. The MSI family is made up of several families, mainly including the MEG, MAG, MPG, and PRO series. I will be rounding up the specifications for motherboards featured in all of these lineups.





When you purchase the designated ROG Maximus XII series or ROG Strix Z490 motherboard within the limited pre-order period, you will be given a pre-order limited gift. The quantity is limited, while stocks last. The top-chain of the ASUS Gaming lineup is made up of four powerful ROG Maximus XII series Z490 motherboards. The Republic of Gamers lineup has always attracted high-end gaming enthusiasts & this year would be no exception.

We have the ASUS ROG STRIX series lineup which is the largest of all other, consisting of 7 motherboards. The ASUS ROG STRIX series based on the Z490 chipset has several offerings that are designed with gamers in mind. The design of all of these motherboards is flashy and has large rog and STRIX branding over them.

Event terms and conditions and redemption process may differ by region. Please refer to specific terms and conditions for Your region. For more details, please visit MSI's promotion page. For the ROG motherboards, this deal is exclusive to Hong Kong and the registration page is here.