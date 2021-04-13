MSI Releases AMD Ryzen AGESA 1.2.0.2 BIOS Firmware For X570 & B550 Motherboards, 400-Series BIOS Coming Soon Too
MSI has started rolling out its latest AMD AGESA 1.2.0.2 BIOS Firmware for X570 and B550 boards which addresses several USB compatibility issues and offers better support for Ryzen 5000 CPUs. The latest AGESA Firmware is an incremental step up from AGESA 1.2.0.1 which was released in a BETA variant last month.
AMD AGESA 1.2.0.2 BIOS Firmware Now Rolling Out By MSI For X570 & B550 Motherboards, Fixes Ryzen USB Compatibility Issues
The AMD AGESA 1.2.0.2 BIOS Firmware was scheduled to roll out this month as the company had reported and it looks like MSI is the first motherboard maker to once again offer support for X570 and B550 motherboards. The AGESA 1.2.0.2 BIOS Firmware is designed to address the intermittent USB issues related to Ryzen CPUs and the respective AM4 platform. Several motherboard makers had also released the AGESA 1.2.0.1 Patch A BETA BIOS to address the issues but the 1.2.0.2 patch is the official release.
We would like to thank the community here on the AMD Subreddit for its assistance with logs and reports as we investigated the intermittent USB connectivity you highlighted. With your help, we believe we have isolated the root cause and developed a solution that addresses a range of reported symptoms, including (but not limited to): USB port dropout, USB 2.0 audio crackling (e.g. DAC/AMP combos), and USB/PCIe Gen 4 exclusion. via r/AMD
As of now, MSI is offering the AGESA 1.2.0.2 BIOS Firmware with a total of 21 motherboards of which five are based on the AMD X570 chipset and 16 are based on the AMD B550 chipset. It should be noted that the AMD AGESA 1.2.0.2 BIOS Firmware from MSI is currently available to download from the following links.
AMD AGESA 1.2.0.2 BIOS Firmware Release note:
- Update to ComboAM4PIV2 1.2.0.2
- Improved USB device compatibility
MSI AMD X570 Chipset Motherboards
|Motherboard
|Bios
|MEG X570 Godlike
|7C34v1D3(beta)
|MEG X570 ACE
|7C35.v1E3 (beta)
|MEG X570 UNIFY
|7C35.vA93 (beta)
|MAG X570 TOMAHAWK WIFI
|7C84.v163(beta)
|PRESTIGE X570 CREATION
|7C36.v1D2(beta)
MSI AMD B550 Chipset Motherboards
|Motherboard
|Bios
|MEG B550 UNIFY
|7D13.v124 (beta)
|MEG B550 UNIFY-X
|7D13.vA24 (beta)
|MAG B550 TOMAHAWK
|7C91.vA64 (beta)
|MAG B550M MORTAR WIFI
|7C94.v166 (beta)
|MAG B550M MORTAR
|7C94.v166 (beta)
|MPG B550 GAMING PLUS
|7C56.v162(beta)
|MPG B550 GAMING CARBON WIFI
|7C90.v163(beta)
|MPG B550I GAMING EDGE WIFI
|7C92.v162(beta)
|MPG B550I GAMING EDGE MAX WIFI
|7C92.v162(beta)
|B550-A PRO
|7C56.vA65(beta)
|B550M PRO-VDH WIFI
|7C95.v272(beta)
|MAG B550M BAZOOKA
|7C95.vA62(beta)
|MAG B550M VECTOR WIFI
|7D14.vB42(beta)
|B550M PRO-DASH
|7C95.v353(beta)
|B550M PRO-VDH
|7C95v272(beta)
|B550M PRO
|7D14.v242(beta)
We have also been told that MSI will soon be rolling out the AMD AGESA 1.2.0.2 BIOS firmware to its 400-series motherboards too based on the AMD X470 & B450 chipsets. The support will not only be limited to MAX models and non-MAX models will also be receiving the BIOS updates.
