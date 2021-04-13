MSI has started rolling out its latest AMD AGESA 1.2.0.2 BIOS Firmware for X570 and B550 boards which addresses several USB compatibility issues and offers better support for Ryzen 5000 CPUs. The latest AGESA Firmware is an incremental step up from AGESA 1.2.0.1 which was released in a BETA variant last month.

The AMD AGESA 1.2.0.2 BIOS Firmware was scheduled to roll out this month as the company had reported and it looks like MSI is the first motherboard maker to once again offer support for X570 and B550 motherboards. The AGESA 1.2.0.2 BIOS Firmware is designed to address the intermittent USB issues related to Ryzen CPUs and the respective AM4 platform. Several motherboard makers had also released the AGESA 1.2.0.1 Patch A BETA BIOS to address the issues but the 1.2.0.2 patch is the official release.

We would like to thank the community here on the AMD Subreddit for its assistance with logs and reports as we investigated the intermittent USB connectivity you highlighted. With your help, we believe we have isolated the root cause and developed a solution that addresses a range of reported symptoms, including (but not limited to): USB port dropout, USB 2.0 audio crackling (e.g. DAC/AMP combos), and USB/PCIe Gen 4 exclusion. via r/AMD

As of now, MSI is offering the AGESA 1.2.0.2 BIOS Firmware with a total of 21 motherboards of which five are based on the AMD X570 chipset and 16 are based on the AMD B550 chipset. It should be noted that the AMD AGESA 1.2.0.2 BIOS Firmware from MSI is currently available to download from the following links.

AMD AGESA 1.2.0.2 BIOS Firmware Release note:

Update to ComboAM4PIV2 1.2.0.2

Improved USB device compatibility

MSI AMD X570 Chipset Motherboards

Motherboard Bios MEG X570 Godlike 7C34v1D3(beta) MEG X570 ACE 7C35.v1E3 (beta) MEG X570 UNIFY 7C35.vA93 (beta) MAG X570 TOMAHAWK WIFI 7C84.v163(beta) PRESTIGE X570 CREATION 7C36.v1D2(beta)

MSI AMD B550 Chipset Motherboards

We have also been told that MSI will soon be rolling out the AMD AGESA 1.2.0.2 BIOS firmware to its 400-series motherboards too based on the AMD X470 & B450 chipsets. The support will not only be limited to MAX models and non-MAX models will also be receiving the BIOS updates.