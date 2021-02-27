AMD's AGESA 1.2.0.1 BIOS Firmware has been officially introduced and comes with a range of bug fixes and improvements for Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs. Board makers will be rolling out the BIOSes for each respective motherboard within their 500-series lineup.

AMD AGESA 1.2.0.1 BIOS Firmware Official - Adds Various Bug Fixes And Improvements For Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs, L3 Cache Performance Fix Demonstrated on MSI 500-Series Motherboards

According to AMD themselves, the first public BIOSes for Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs are rolling out now. AMD themselves confirm the following general fixes and improvements:

AMD Aldebaran Rumored To Be Arcturus’s Successor, Could Be Featured on Instinct MI200 GPU Accelerator

Fix: False SMART errors on Hynix NVMe

Fix: Intermittent SSD detection for M.2 SATA devices

Improve L3$ bandwidth in AIDA64

Improve stability if the user disables cores on 5600X/5800X with AMD Ryzen Master

AGESA 1.2.0.1 now arriving in public BIOSes for Ryzen 5000 Series! 1) Fix: False SMART errors on Hynix NVMe

2) Fix: Intermittent SSD detection for M.2 SATA devices

3) Improve L3$ bandwidth in AIDA64

4) Improve stability if user disables cores on 5600X/5800X with AMD Ryzen Master pic.twitter.com/KqGu78rqiE — AMD Ryzen (@AMDRyzen) February 25, 2021

In addition to the above-mentioned fixes/improvements, the AGESA 1.2.0.1 BIOS Firmware also addresses the L3 cache performance issue that users were facing when updating to 1.2.0.0 BIOS Firmware. For that purpose, a test setup with an AMD Ryzen 9 5950X CPU and an MSI MEG B550 Unify motherboard was used. The comparison was done with both the AGESA 1.2.0.0 and the new AGESA 1.2.0.1 firmware. You can see the comparison in L3 Cache performance below:

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X L3 Cache Performance on AGESA 1.2.0.0 BIOS Firmware:

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X L3 Cache Performance on AGESA 1.2.0.1 BIOS Firmware:

AMD Unveils Radeon RX 6700 XT ‘Navi 22’ RDNA 2 Graphics Card on 3rd March, Will Tackle The RTX 3060 Ti

As you can see, the AGESA 1.2.0.1 really does fix the L3 cache performance issues and the numbers are back to normal where they should be. Also, MSI has initially rolled out the AMD AGESA 1.2.0.1 Firmware on the following 500-series motherboards:

If you are running any of these motherboards, make sure to get the latest BIOS from MSI's to unlock the full potential of your AMD Ryzen 500 series desktop processor. We will keep you updated when other manufacturers release their respective BIOS Firmware based on the AMD AGESA 1.2.0.1 version.