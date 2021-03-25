AMD's board partners have started rolling out the AGESA 1.2.0.1 Patch A BIOS Firmware for X570 & B550 motherboards, offering improved Ryzen 5000 CPU compatibility & also including fixes for USB issues that several users were facing.

AMD was meant to release its AGESA 1.2.0.2 BIOS Firmware to address the USB connectivity issues faced by several users however, it seems like the company has fast-forwarded the release with the AGESA 1.2.0.1 Patch A BIOS Firmware which is currently being offered by two motherboard makers, MSI & ASRock. The AGESA 1.2.0.2 BETA BIOS Firmware was also expected to launch in early April & it looks like some board makers weren't exactly happy with the timeframe it would take to release a fix for the intermittent USB issues that plagued the AMD Ryzen 5000 (X570 / B550) platform.

We would like to thank the community here on the AMD Subreddit for its assistance with logs and reports as we investigated the intermittent USB connectivity you highlighted. With your help, we believe we have isolated the root cause and developed a solution that addresses a range of reported symptoms, including (but not limited to): USB port dropout, USB 2.0 audio crackling (e.g. DAC/AMP combos), and USB/PCIe Gen 4 exclusion. via r/AMD

As of now, MSI is offering the AGESA 1.2.0.1 Patch A BIOS Firmware with a total of 7 motherboards of which four are based on the AMD B550 chipset and three are based on the AMD X570 chipset. It should be noted that the BETA BIOS is currently available to download from the following links. In addition to the AGESA 1.2.0.1 Patch A BIOS, ASRock has also released AGESA 1.2.0.0 BIOS firmware for its A520 motherboard lineup.

MSI 500-Series Motherboards With AMD AGESA 1.2.0.1 Patch A BIOS Firmware:

Motherboard Name Release Date BIOS Firmware Download Link MEG X570 GODLIKE 2021-03-23 7C34v1D2(Beta version) AGESA 1.2.0.1 Patch A Download MEG X570 ACE 2021-03-23 7C35v1E2(Beta version) AGESA 1.2.0.1 Patch A Download MEG X570 UNIFY 2021-03-23 7C35vA92(Beta version) AGESA 1.2.0.1 Patch A Download MEG B550 UNIFY-X 2021-03-23 7D13vA22(Beta version) AGESA 1.2.0.1 Patch A Download MEG B550 UNIFY 2021-03-23 7D13v122(Beta version) AGESA 1.2.0.1 Patch A Download MAG B550M MORTAR 2021-03-23 7C94v165(Beta version) AGESA 1.2.0.1 Patch A Download MAG B550M MORTAR WIFI 2021-03-23 7C94v165(Beta version) AGESA 1.2.0.1 Patch A Download

ASRock 500-Series Motherboards With AMD AGESA 1.2.0.1 Patch A BIOS Firmware:

Motherboard Name Release Date BIOS Firmware Download Link B550 Taichi Razer Edition 3/25/2021 L1.42 AGESA 1.2.0.1 Patch A Download B550 Taichi 3/25/2021 L1.82 AGESA 1.2.0.1 Patch A Download B550 Phantom Gaming 4/ac 3/25/2021 L1.82 AGESA 1.2.0.1 Patch A Download B550 Phantom Gaming 4 3/25/2021 L1.82 AGESA 1.2.0.1 Patch A Download

If you are currently facing any USB-related issues on your X570 and B550 motherboards, then you are advised to download the latest AMD AGESA 1.2.0.1 Patch A BIOS firmware for your respective motherboards and update it. Don't worry if your motherboard isn't listed yet since other partners are expected to roll out their respective BIOS Firmwares in the coming days. There's also the new AGESA 1.2.0.1 BIOS Firmware that came out before this which adds SAM support on Ryzen 3000 desktop CPUs.