MSI’s AMD B650 Motherboards Official MSRP Leaks Out, Prices Starting at $189 US & Most Models Below $300 US

A few days after the AMD B650 motherboards were listed, MSI's official prices for its lineup have leaked out and start at $189 US.

MSI's Official AMD B650 Motherboards Prices Start at $189 US & Several Models Under $300 US

One of the main reasons why most PC gamers and users are reluctant to upgrade to AMD's Ryzen 7000 CPUs yet is due to the platform cost. Currently, there are only X670E & X670 chipset boards available on the market which are mostly priced above $300 US and you also have to factor in the cost of buying a good DDR5 memory kit. With that said, AMD will be introducing its B650E & B650 motherboards in a few days which aim to deliver much better prices aimed at the mainstream and budget gaming audience.

While the AMD B650E & B650 motherboards don't launch until the 10th of October, we get our first official look at the MSI B650 motherboards with prices ranging from $189 to $329. We are also able to confirm that these are indeed the official MSRPs. These new motherboards include:

MSI MPG B650 Carbon WIFI - $329.99 US

$329.99 US MSI MPG B650 EDGE WIFI - $289.99 US

$289.99 US MSI MAG B650 Tomahawk WIFI - $239.00 US

$239.00 US MSI MPG B650I EDGE WIFI - $239.99 US

$239.99 US MSI MAG B650M Mortar WIFI - $219.99 US

$219.99 US MSI PRO B650-P WIFI - $209.99 US

$209.99 US MSI PRO B650M-A WIFI - $189.99 US

These appear to be much better prices than the X670E & X670 motherboards on the market right now and also better than what some retailers have listed online which shows that they are nothing but preliminary prices. Furthermore, there could be even cheaper variants with prices starting at just $125 US. That has already been confirmed by AMD so expect even better deals once the AMD B650 & B650E line is officially launched. Retailers such as Microcenter are also trying to make high-end Ryzen 7000 & X670E deals attractive by bundling them with a 32 GB DDR5 EXPO memory kit, more on that here.

2 of 9

Going the AMD B650 route means that you will miss out on some features such as you won't be getting both Gen 5 M.2 and Gen 5 PCIe slots like the B650E & X670E series motherboards. But in return, you will be retaining most of the features and a good set of IO while also having the ability to overclock both CPU and DDR5 EXPO memory. Overall, the MSI B650 motherboards look really great for their prices but it will take proper testing to confirm this which is something we will talk about in our review.