Microcenter Is Giving Away A Free 32 GB DDR5 EXPO Memory Kit & $20 US Off on Each AMD Ryzen 7000 CPU Purchase

Hassan Mujtaba
Sep 30, 2022, 03:27 PM EDT
AMD Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs launched earlier this week and we are already seeing some nice deals listed by major retailers such as Microcenter.

Buy An AMD Ryzen 7000 CPU, Get A Free 32 GB DDR5 Memory Kit & $20 US Off at Microcenter

The AMD Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs feature support for only DDR5 memory on the new AM5 board platform. As such, getting a new motherboard and memory kit along with the CPU itself is going to be quite an expensive upgrade. That is one reason why AMD is only focusing on the higher-end 600 series motherboards such as X670E & X670, for now. Their mainstream B650E & B650 boards come in a few days but it looks like retailers are already trying to attract buyers with some timed promos.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
Alleged AMD Desktop CPU Roadmap Leaks Out: Ryzen 7000 3D V-Cache In Early 2023, Threadripper 7000 & Ryzen 7000G Chips In 2H 2023
Microcenter Is Giving Away A Free 32 GB DDR5 EXPO Memory Kit & $20 US Off on Each AMD Ryzen 7000 CPU Purchase 1

Over at Microcenter, we can see the retailer is offering a free 32 GB DDR5-5600 EXPO Memory Kit, the G.Skill Flare X5 series, with the purchase of any AMD Ryzen 9 7000 or AMD Ryzen 7 7000 CPU. These include the Ryzen 9 7950X, Ryzen 9 7900X, and the Ryzen 7 7700X. The deal doesn't apply to the Ryzen 5 7600X. The kit itself is $189.99 US and will save you some major upgrading costs if you are buying the new AM5 platform.

Not only that, but Microcenter is also offering $20 US off on all AMD Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs on the purchase of a compatible eligible motherboard. So that means that if you are buying the CPU and the motherboard directly from Microcenter, you are saving $209.99 US (DDR5 memory + $20 US Off). That's quite the deal but it will likely not last long. These deals are only applicable to the in-store purchases at Microcenter and you can check out the following links for the prices:

We haven't seen any other major retailer doing the same so this could just be a Microcenter thing. It's actually pretty normal to see such deals, even for a product that has just launched and doesn't reflect any performance of the sales for this certain CPU lineup. It's been only a week and it's hard to say what the performance of Zen 4 in terms of sales volume looks like. We have to wait at least one or two quarters before we have the numbers to form a conclusion, until then, it's all going to be speculation.

News Sources: Moore'

