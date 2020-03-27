Monument Valley 2 is Currently Available for Free on the App Store – Download Here

You should take out a moment to download Monument Valley 2 from the App Store right now. This is due to the fact that the popular mobile game is currently available for free on the iOS App Store. Monument Valley 2 is one of the best games for iPhone and iPads that all of you should try out. The visuals are great and the sound is stunning, providing you an immersive experience of the puzzler.

Monument Valley 2 is Available for iPhone and iPad for Free from the App Store

The original title - Monument Valley received numerous awards and accolades and its sequel is equally addicting and appealing. Originally, the title is available at $4.99 but the game developer, Ustwo Games has made it available absolutely for free on the App Store.

The App Store description reads:

Guide a mother and her child as they embark on a journey through magical architecture, discovering illusionary pathways and delightful puzzles as you learn the secrets of the Sacred Geometry. Sequel to the Apple Game of the Year 2014, Monument Valley 2 presents a brand new adventure set in a beautiful and impossible world. Help Ro as she teaches her child about the mysteries of the valley, exploring stunning environments and manipulating architecture to guide them on their way.

If you're someone working from home or generally staying at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, you might have a lot of free time. If that's so, you should definitely give Monument Valley 2 a try. The game is stunning in all respects. It features a great design and gameplay along with the sound that keeps the overall experience immersive. Apple has awarded the title with the Editor's Choice award and the game was released for the iPhone and iPad back in 2017.

If you're interested to give it a go, Monument Valley 2 is compatible with a wide range of devices ranging from the iPhone 5s to the latest models and iPad mini 2 or newer models running iOS 9.0 and latest versions. Once you download the game, you can keep it in your library forever. This means that even if you delete the game after some time, you can download it again even if the promotion ends. At this point, we're not sure when the game will revert back to its original pricing, so do act fast. So be sure to download it right now from the link added below.

Download Monument Valley 2 from the App Store.

That's all for now, folks. Are you willing to give Monument Valley 2 a swing for yourself? Let us know in the comments section below.