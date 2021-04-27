Monster Hunter Rise 2.0 Update To Release Tomorrow; Adds New Monsters and More

The next Monster Hunter Rise update is going to be released very soon, introducing plenty of new content to the game.

The game's next free update is going live tomorrow, April 28th worldwide. This new update will introduce the Chameleos, Apex Rathalos, Toestra, Kushala Daora, and Apex Diablos monsters, remove the Hunter Rank cap, new event quests, and more.

A new trailer showcasing the Monster Hunter Rise 2.0 update has also been shared online. You can take a look at it right below.

Monster Hunter Rise is the latest entry in the popular series by Capcom, and one of the best, as highlighted by Kai in his review.

Despite my overflowing love for Monster Hunter World, I think Monster Hunter Rise might actually overtake it as my favorite original title in the series. The ways that Capcom has streamlined the onboarding and pre-hunt experiences to give players more time to focus on the actual hunt itself show that Capcom wants to respect the player's time, especially when they're trying to get three friends together for an afternoon of hunting. Minus the new Rampage quests and the obligatory few egg delivery quests in the hub, there's nothing about Monster Hunter Rise that I can hate!

Monster Hunter Rise is now available on Nintendo Switch worldwide. The game will launch on PC on a yet to be confirmed date.