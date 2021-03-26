Monster Hunter Rise Update 2.0 is scheduled for a release by the end of next month, Capcom has confirmed.

The new installment in the series releases globally today (alongside a day-1 patch) on the Nintendo Switch, and Capcom is already gearing up to release an update with new content in late April. Exact details about the new update have yet to be revealed, but we do know that it will add the Apex predator of the Ancient Forest, Rathalos, alongside various other monsters.

Monster Hunter Rise was announced for the Nintendo Switch back in September of last year, and as covered last month, the game will also be releasing on PC next year. A description of the game can be found below alongside the game’s official “Rampage” trailer: