Monster Hunter Rise Day-1 Patch 1.1.1 Detailed; Clocks in at 600MB and Packs Various Bug Fixes

Monster Hunter Rise will be receiving a day 1 patch and Capcom has provided additional details about it.

The 1.1.1 update for this week’s Monster Hunter installment on the Switch will weigh in at 600MB. As noted by Capcom, the update is mandatory in order to play the game online and use DLC. Those having purchased the digital version of the game will require around 8GB of free space on the Switch. As such, digital players should make sure that there’s enough space available before downloading the update.

Release notes for this day-1 update are quite minimal and, aside from various bug fixes, only mention that it allows access to content from the game’s deluxe edition as well as the add-on content from amiibo and pre-order bonuses.

Monster Hunter Rise Day-1 Patch 1.1.1 Release Notes Main Additions / Changes Access to the content from the Deluxe Kit, as well as the add-on content from pre-order bonuses and amiibo bonuses. Bug Fixes / Miscellaneous Miscellaneous bug fixes have been made

Monster Hunter Rise launches later this week on March 26th for the Nintendo Switch. The game was announced back in September of last year.