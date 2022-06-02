Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak New Gameplay Footage Showcases Lunagaron, Seregios

New Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak gameplay footage has been shared online today, showcasing hunts against a new and a returning monster.

The new footage, which has been shared on YouTube by Famitsu and Dengeki, showcases hunters going after Lunagaron, one of the three Lords of Elgado, and Seregios, a returning monster who made its debut in Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate. You can check out the footage below.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak will expand the experience of the latest entry in the series by CAPCOM by introducing plenty of new content, such as new monsters and new subspecies, new Switch Skills for all weapons, new gameplay mechanics, new quality of life improvements and much more.

The world of Monster Hunter Rise gets bigger and deeper with this massive expansion featuring new monsters, new locales and more! A new adventure in a distant land

Renowned as the "Fierce Flame of Kamura” since the events of Monster Hunter Rise, you must set sail to uncover the cause of a terrible threat facing a kingdom across the sea! New enemies arrive, old foes return

Arriving in Elgado Outpost, you discover that the abnormal events threatening this kingdom are caused by Malzeno, Lunagaron and Garangolm – terrifying monsters known locally as the Three Lords. In addition to these new enemies, You must also face old foes as series monsters not featured in Monster Hunter Rise make their return! Deeper gameplay

Your trusty Wirebug returns and is more useful than ever, with the addition of new abilities for all 14 weapon types that bring a new level of flexibility and depth to the hunting action. A colourful cast of characters

Your new base of operations features a variety of locals to interact with, each with their own charming personality. Sometimes they will need your hunter’s help, and sometimes they will be the ones who help you out!

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak launches on PC and Nintendo Switch on June 30th worldwide. The base game is now available on PC and Nintendo Switch as well, and you can learn more about the game by checking out my review.