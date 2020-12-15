Monster Hunter Rise PC Leak Reveals Unlocked Frame Rate Option, Ultrawide Support and More

Monster Hunter Rise, the next entry in the series announced for Nintendo Switch, is apparently also releasing on PC, and a new leak has revealed some new details on this yet to be confirmed version of the game.

The new leak reveals that the PC version of the game will feature multiple frame rate options as well as an unlocked frame rate option. The leak doesn't make it very clear, but it seems like 144 and 165 FPS limit options will also be in. Ultrawide resolution will also be supported.

As for when Monster Hunter Rise will release on PC, it is not yet clear, but the leak suggests that the game will be a Nintendo Switch exclusive for 9 months, so we should expect the game to release sometime in 2022 on PC.

Monster Hunter Rise has been announced for Nintendo Switch back in September. The game will mark the return of the series on Nintendo consoles following Monster Hunter World, which did not release on Nintendo Switch, and it will feature brand new mechanics, monsters, and locations. A playable demo, releasing sometime next month, has also been announced. This demo will be available for a limited time only.

Monster Hunter Rise launches on Nintendo Switch on March 23, 2021 worldwide.