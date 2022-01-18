Monster Hunter Rise Has Shipped 8+ Million Units Between PC and Switch

CAPCOM announced today that Monster Hunter Rise has now surpassed the eight million units shipped threshold between Nintendo Switch and PC. The game recently launched on the latter platform, garnering a 9 out of 10 score in Wccftech's review.

With the streamlining of some of the most annoying aspects of the Monster Hunter experience and some excellent additions to the formula like Wirebugs and Switch Skills, Monster Hunter Rise reaches the heights of the best entries in the series with ease. While not all of the changes and new features have been for the best, like Rampage Quests, their general quality level, and the amazing PC port, do make the game one that's worth playing for both long-time fans of the series and newcomers.

Monster Hunter Rise had a great start on PC, too, with a concurrent player peak of 134K registered two days ago on Steam. It's currently the second best-selling game on the platform after God of War, another highly anticipated PC port of a great console game. If you're looking to maximize its graphics, look no further than Digital Dreams' Beyond All Limits ReShade preset featuring Pascal Gilcher's screen space ray tracing shader and other tweaks.

In its press release, the Japanese publisher also reminded everyone of the upcoming arrival of Sunbreak, described as a massive premium expansion for Monster Hunter Rise. It'll be available this Summer for both PC and Nintendo Switch.

We don't know much about the Sunbreak expansion yet, other than the fact that the base village will move from Kamura Village to Elgado. Fans can also expect an all-new storyline with more new monsters (such as the Elder Dragon Malzeno, the ice-based Fanged Wyvern Lunagaron, and the Carapaceon monster Shogun Ceanataur) in addition to new locales, gameplay elements, quest rank, and more still.