Call of Duty Warzone Datamined Playlists Include Classic BR, Realism, PewPew With Explosive Physics

Call of Duty Warzone is soon going to receive new playlists that promise to spice up the experience considerably.

The new update released earlier this week introduced mention in the game's files of 13 new playlists that are not yet available. These range from Classic BR, to Bring Your Own Loadout, Run Like Hell, and PewPew, which will come with high damage pistols and explosive physics.

1. Classic BR - No Cash, Contracts, Gulags, loadouts, or respawns‬ ‪2. Mo Gulag Mo Problems - Dead players go to Gulag until final 3 circles, NO buybacks‬ ‪3. BYOL - Bring your own loadout, start w/ your loadout‬ ‪4. Non Stop - Gas always closing‬ 5. PewPew - High dmg pistols & Explosive Physics‬ ‪6. Run Like Hell - Circle is faster than a running player‬ ‪7. Bottom Line - When a player dies they will drop back into the fight if they have enough cash on them. Gulag disabled‬ ‪8. Realism - Minimal HUD ‬

Some of the datamined Call of Duty Warzone new playlists have no description, so it is hard to say how they will change the game at the time.

The rest have no description in their strings. ‪9. Infinite Gulag - ‪10. Most Wanted - ‪11. One shot - Gonna go out on a limb here and say you’ll die in 1 shot ‬ ‪12. Stimulus - I’m guessing more money available or just increased money rates in general‬ ‪13. Inflation Redeployment - No clue

The latest Call of Duty Warzone update brought the new Armor Satchel item and several other tweaks.

The ability to view available XP tokens is not visible in the Warzone Menu. This has been fixed.

After being brought back into the match, a player was in a state where they couldn't interact with the team’s loadout drop, and they had the revive prompt on them even though they were alive. This has been fixed

Adjusted the speed and sizing of the circle

We’ve added the cargo truck back into BR Solos with reduced turning speed, acceleration, and top speed

Moved the scoreboard to be visible in the pause menu

Call of Duty Warzone and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare are now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.