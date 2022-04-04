Modded Assassin’s Creed in 8K on an RTX 3090 With Reshade Ray Tracing and Texture Mod Looks Pretty Great 

How would the original Assassin's Creed look in 8K resolution with several mods? Well, pretty good.

German Youtube channel ‘Digital Dreams’ has released a new graphical showcase, this time showing 2007's Assassin's Creed running on an NVIDIA RTX 3090 in 8K resolution with the creator's own custom Ray tracing global illumination reshade preset. In addition, this showcase has the first installment in the Assassin's Creed series playing on PC with some texture mods in place. The result is pretty great, although we could name some other titles from that era that look better nowadays with some mods in place. Still, this showcase has us hoping that we'll see some next-gen remakes of the original Assassin's Creed games someday.

Check out the new 8K showcase down below and judge for yourself:

What are your thoughts about this modded version of 2007's Assassin's Creed? Hit the comments down below.

Released in 2007 for PC, PlayStation 3, and Xbox 360, Assassin's Creed allowed players to control a 12th-century Levantine Assassin named Altaïr Ibn-La'Ahad during the Third Crusade, whose life is experienced through the Animus by his 21st-century descendant, Desmond Miles. The first entry in the series paved the way for numerous sequels and spin-offs, including the most recent entry in the series - Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

“Assassin’s Creed is going to be a huge launch for Ubisoft this year along with the added prestige of being the start of this exciting new franchise that is bringing something completely new to the market,” said Tony Key upon the game's announcement, then vice president of marketing for Ubisoft.