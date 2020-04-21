According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the mmWave 5G iPhone might see 'potential delay risks' whereas the 6.7-inch iPhone will go into production in October of this year.

There's a High Chance Apple Might Miss Shipping the mmWave 5G iPhone on Time Due to Current Situation, Larger Model to Face Delays Due to Complicated Design

Every year Apple announces a new iPhone in September and it goes on sale in October. But things are going to be different when the iPhone 12 comes out due to the current pandemic situation. According to Ming-Chi Kuo, the mmWave 5G iPhone model might face 'potential delay risks' and might even miss its launch timeline. Whereas the 6.7-inch model of the iPhone 12 will see delays due to its complicated design.

2020 iPhone 12 Design to Resemble New iPad Models, With Flat Stainless Steel Edges Expected to Be Part of the Change

The reason for the delay of the mmWave 5G iPhone, according to Ming-Chi Kuo, is a rather simple one: Apple made some changes to the antenna design in early April and certification labs are currently closed due to the pandemic.

The mmWave ‌iPhone‌ will be pushed back because the design of the antenna in package (AiP) changes in early April. Additionally, the test lab is closed and can't offer qualification process services. If the pandemic can't be controlled well until July, then we think that the shipment allocation of mmWave iPhones will decrease to 5-10% from 15-20%.

There are going to be three iPhone models in total: 5.4-inch, 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch. The 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch models will go into mass production in September while the 6.7-inch model will see some slight delays, with production starting in October due to its complicated design compared to the other two models. Due to that complicated design, Apple is forced to start production of the larger model in October. But again, things can change down the line if the company figures things out or if the whole pandemic situation eases down.

The upcoming iPhone is expected to feature a smaller notch, an upgraded iPad Pro like design with flatter sides, and a LiDAR scanner at the back like the 2020 iPad Pro for an enhanced AR experience. Needless to say that this iPhone is going to be a huge upgrade compared to the ones we have seen ever since the iPhone X came out back in 2017. It just remains to be seen how well the new iPhone will do given the current situation, especially in terms of production.

Products mentioned in this post iPad Pro

USD 660.06 iPhone X

USD 439.98 The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.