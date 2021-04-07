MLB The Show 21 Is Multiplatform and on Xbox Game Pass Because the League Itself Pushed for This

The news that MLB The Show 21 would not only cease to be a PlayStation exclusive but also launch on day one on Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass certainly raised a few eyebrows, particularly as the developer is none other than Sony's own San Diego studio.

If you guessed that wasn't really up to Sony but rather the license holder Major League Baseball, a statement relayed to Inverse from a Sony spokesperson confirmed as much.

Battlefield 2021 May Be a Day 1 Xbox Game Pass Release Hint Insiders

As part of the goal for this year’s game, MLB decided to bring the franchise to more players and baseball fans. This decision provides a unique opportunity to further establish MLB The Show as the premier brand for baseball video games.

It's unlikely we'll see any other Xbox Game Pass releases from Sony in the near future.

MLB The Show 21 is due to launch on April 20th on Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 with full crossplay functionality. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate users will also get to play it on Android (and soon iOS, too) devices via cloud streaming, though.

Below we've added a compilation of improvements confirmed by the developer to be in this year's edition.