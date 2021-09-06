MINISFORUM Unveils AMD Ryzen 7 5700G Zen 3 APU Equipped EliteMini X500 SFF PC, Starts at $859 US For 16 GB DDR4 & 512 GB SSD Variant

MINISFORUM has announced its latest SFF Mini PC, the EliteMini X500, which features AMD's latest Ryzen 7 5700G Desktop APU. The EliteMini X500 is the successor to the EliteMini X400 which came with AMD's Renoir (Ryzen 4000G) APUs.

MINISFORUM EliteMini X500 Features AMD Ryzen 7 5700G Zen 3 APU, Base Variant With 16 GB DDR4 & 512 GB SSD Costs $859 US

MINISFORUM has previously released the EliteMini HX90 Mini PC which features the Ryzen 5000H CPUs but this time, the X500 is a higher-end configuration that rocks desktop-grade Ryzen 5000G APUs. MINISFORUM did tease the EliteMini X500 a while back and compared it to the HX90 Mini PC which you can see here.

As for the specifications, the EliteMini X500 will feature the AMD Ryzen 7 5700G 'Zen 3' APU that rocks a base clock of 3.8 GHz, a boost clock of 4.6 GHz, 16 MB of L3 cache, & a TDP of up to 65W. The chip also features 8 Vega Compute Units for a total of 512 stream processors that operate at 2000 MHz. The integrated graphics are what will be powering the visual and display capabilities of this PC. As for memory, you get support for DDR4-3200 memory speeds but retail PCIe Gen 3.0 on the I/O front.

Talking about other internal components, the MINISFORUM EliteMini X500 rocks an STX board and has an aluminum-finned heatsink solution that features a 120mm fan. The whole unit comes in a clam-shell casing made out of plastic which features several vents to blow hot air out and PC I/O on the unit includes 1 HDMI, 1 DP, 2 Gigabit Ethernet Ports, 4 USB 3.1 Gen 2, 1 Clear CMOS, 1 MIC In & a Power button. The whole unit when assembled weighs in at 980g and measures 62x154x153 mm (h*l*w). You get one standard SSD option & expandability through an extra 2.5-inch SSD/HDD bay.

The EliteMini X500 is expected to launch on 3rd September 2021 and will include three variants. The 16 GB DDR4 +512 GB SSD option will be the base variant starting at $859 US. The 32 GB DDR4 + 512 GB variant will cost $959 US & the 64 GB DDR4 and 512 GB SSD option will retail for $1069 US. You can pre-order the EliteMini X500 at this link.

MINISFORUM ELITEMINI X500 Mini PC Performance Numbers:





Performance Results AMD Ryzen 7 5700G AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX 5700G/5900HX Geekbench 5 OpenCL 16522 16908 98% Geekbench 5 Vulkan 18710 18642 100% Geekbench 5 Single-Core 1526 1530 100% Geekbench 5 Multi-Core 7938 7568 105% Cinebench R23 Single-Core 1467 1463 100% Cinebench R23 Multi-Core 12456 12674 98% Cinebench R15 Multi-Core 2151 2247 96% PC Mark 10 6231 6262 100% 3DMark 11 (Graphics) 6089 6321 96% PassMark 10 Overall Score 5711.7 5577.6 102%

MINISFORUM ELITEMINI X500 Mini PC Specifications: