MINISFORUM Unveils AMD Ryzen 7 5700G Zen 3 APU Equipped EliteMini X500 SFF PC, Starts at $859 US For 16 GB DDR4 & 512 GB SSD Variant
MINISFORUM has announced its latest SFF Mini PC, the EliteMini X500, which features AMD's latest Ryzen 7 5700G Desktop APU. The EliteMini X500 is the successor to the EliteMini X400 which came with AMD's Renoir (Ryzen 4000G) APUs.
MINISFORUM EliteMini X500 Features AMD Ryzen 7 5700G Zen 3 APU, Base Variant With 16 GB DDR4 & 512 GB SSD Costs $859 US
MINISFORUM has previously released the EliteMini HX90 Mini PC which features the Ryzen 5000H CPUs but this time, the X500 is a higher-end configuration that rocks desktop-grade Ryzen 5000G APUs. MINISFORUM did tease the EliteMini X500 a while back and compared it to the HX90 Mini PC which you can see here.
As for the specifications, the EliteMini X500 will feature the AMD Ryzen 7 5700G 'Zen 3' APU that rocks a base clock of 3.8 GHz, a boost clock of 4.6 GHz, 16 MB of L3 cache, & a TDP of up to 65W. The chip also features 8 Vega Compute Units for a total of 512 stream processors that operate at 2000 MHz. The integrated graphics are what will be powering the visual and display capabilities of this PC. As for memory, you get support for DDR4-3200 memory speeds but retail PCIe Gen 3.0 on the I/O front.
Talking about other internal components, the MINISFORUM EliteMini X500 rocks an STX board and has an aluminum-finned heatsink solution that features a 120mm fan. The whole unit comes in a clam-shell casing made out of plastic which features several vents to blow hot air out and PC I/O on the unit includes 1 HDMI, 1 DP, 2 Gigabit Ethernet Ports, 4 USB 3.1 Gen 2, 1 Clear CMOS, 1 MIC In & a Power button. The whole unit when assembled weighs in at 980g and measures 62x154x153 mm (h*l*w). You get one standard SSD option & expandability through an extra 2.5-inch SSD/HDD bay.
The EliteMini X500 is expected to launch on 3rd September 2021 and will include three variants. The 16 GB DDR4 +512 GB SSD option will be the base variant starting at $859 US. The 32 GB DDR4 + 512 GB variant will cost $959 US & the 64 GB DDR4 and 512 GB SSD option will retail for $1069 US. You can pre-order the EliteMini X500 at this link.
MINISFORUM ELITEMINI X500 Mini PC Performance Numbers:
|Performance Results
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
|5700G/5900HX
|Geekbench 5 OpenCL
|16522
|16908
|98%
|Geekbench 5 Vulkan
|18710
|18642
|100%
|Geekbench 5 Single-Core
|1526
|1530
|100%
|Geekbench 5 Multi-Core
|7938
|7568
|105%
|Cinebench R23 Single-Core
|1467
|1463
|100%
|Cinebench R23 Multi-Core
|12456
|12674
|98%
|Cinebench R15 Multi-Core
|2151
|2247
|96%
|PC Mark 10
|6231
|6262
|100%
|3DMark 11 (Graphics)
|6089
|6321
|96%
|PassMark 10 Overall Score
|5711.7
|5577.6
|102%
MINISFORUM ELITEMINI X500 Mini PC Specifications:
|MINISFORUM EliteMini X500-5700G
|Processor
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700G, 8 Cores/16 Threads
(Total L2 Cache 4MB, Total L3 Cache 16MB, Base Clock 3.8 GHz, up to 4.6 GHz)
|GPU
|Radeon Graphics (Graphics Frequency 2000 MHz)
|Memory
|DDR4 8GB×2 Dual channel (SODIMM Slots×2)
|Storage
|M.2 2280 512GB PCIe SSD (PCIe 4X supported , up to 2TB)
|Storage Expansion
|1×M.2 2242 SATA SSD Slot (up to 2TB , SATA 3.0 6.0Gb/s)
1×2.5 inch SATA HDD Slot (SATA 3.0 6.0Gb/s)
1×TF Card Slot (up to 128GB)
|Wireless Connectivity
|M.2 2230 WIFI Support (Dual-Band Wi-Fi，BlueTooth)
|Video Output
|① HDMI(4K@60Hz)，② DisplayPort(4K@60Hz)
|Audio Output
|HDMI , DisplayPort, 3.5mm Audio Jack, HP OUT
|Peripherals Interface
|RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet Port×2, USB3.1 Port×4 (Gen2), TF Card×1, MIC×1
|Power
|DC 19V (adapter included)
|System
|Windows 10 Pro
|Launch Date
|21-Nov