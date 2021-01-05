Minecraft Earth Shutting Down This July After One Last Free Update

Mojang's Pokemon Go-like mobile adventure Minecraft Earth is shutting down.

The official Minecraft Earth Twitter account came forward with a statement, announcing that the game would no longer be downloadable or in operation as early as June 30, 2021. However, it will be receiving a final update to enhance the experience for players who want to ride it out until the end.

Minecraft Earth will be closing down in June 2021. Please read our full message below for details. We appreciate all the support from the community! 🌍 https://t.co/RqMPIwOSkC pic.twitter.com/Ph2x8isf1g — Minecraft Earth (@minecraftearth) January 5, 2021

The final update will be making several changes, including the removal of transactions that require real money as well as reduced time requirements for crafting and smelting. Here's a complete list of changes coming in the update:

Removing real-money transactions

Drastically reducing ruby costs

Including all completed, unreleased content currently in our pipeline

Reducing time requirements for crafting and smelting

Replacing unused crafting & smelting boosts with radius boosts of the same level

Granting a set of Character Creator items to players who sign in between January 5 and June 30

Players with paid ruby balances will receive Minecoins for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition

Anyone who has made any purchases in Minecraft Earth will receive a copy of Minecraft:

Bedrock Edition for free

It's not difficult to see why Minecraft Earth is making a swift exit. With COVID-19 plaguing the world, the game never did quite hit its stride. Originally announced in 2019, it's had some time to get to the same level Pokemon Go had reached, but it seems players are still very much playing that instead.

If you never had a chance to check out the game but still want to jump in, there's still time to do so. Hopefully by the time the game is set to shut down, we've seen a drastic reduction in COVID-19 cases and life will somewhat be back to normal. Minecraft Earth is an intriguing study on the classic block-building game, and players will certainly miss it.