Minecraft With Realistic Physics Mod in 8K Resolution on an RTX 4090 is Something Else

Minecraft isn't known for its graphics, but this new graphical showcase has the game looking quite impressive.

Created by German artist and YouTuber 'Digital Dreams', this new video in 8K resolution shows Minecraft running on an NVIDIA RTX 4090 GPU with the Minecraft Physics Mod Pro. This paid mod is currently only available for Patreons and packs some great-looking smoke physics, snow physics, liquid physics, cloth physics, vine physics, mob ragdolls, mob fracturing, interactable Physics particles, fractured blocks, particle animations, and more. As said, the result of Minecraft running with this mod is pretty stellar, and we're pretty sure that Minecraft fans will appreciate this graphical showcase. Check it out below:

For those interested - there's also a free version of the Realistic Physics Mod available for download but this free version lacks many of the features that the Pro version offers, including the snow, smoke, and weather physics.

What are your thoughts about this graphical showcase? Hit the comments down below.

Minecraft is available globally now for PC, Android, iOS, Windows Phone, Xbox platforms, PlayStation platforms, and the Nintendo Switch.

CRAFT YOUR PATH

Experience Minecraft in a whole new light—or dark. Evade the warden in the deep dark if you dare. Explore the swamps together with frogs and tadpoles. Ask an allay to collect supplies to fill the chest on your boat. Build with sculk, mud, and mangrove wood. The choices are endless, and all of them yours.

EXPLORE NEW BIOMES

Set your sights for adventure, wander aimlessly, or seek out something new in The Wild Update!

CHALLENGE YOURSELF IN THE DEEP DARK

Tread carefully in the deep dark or risk waking the warden.

CELEBRATE NATURE IN THE MANGROVE SWAMP

Leap through the swamps with frogs and tadpoles.

THE WARDEN

An entirely new biome lies at the bottom of the Overworld—will you venture into the deep dark and risk coming face to face with the warden? Evade it if you dare.

FROGS

Frogs and tadpoles are swimming into the Overworld’s swamps—but are they pets or specimens to be studied?

THE ALLAY

Illuminate the dark sky with froglight blocks and play with note blocks to attract the allay.