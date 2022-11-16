Intel 13th Gen Core i7-13700H 14-Core & Core i5-13500H 12-Core Laptop CPUs Spotted

In addition to the Intel Raptor Lake-HX CPUs, the company's 13th Gen Core i7-13700H & Core i5-13500H chips have also been spotted. The CPU cores on each are similar to their Alder Lake mobile versions but utilize the new Raptor Cove cores for an added performance boost.

Two Intel mobile Raptor Lake CPUs appear online, showing the same core counts as the Alder Lake mobile series

The tweet from Momomo_US reveals the two 13th Gen Intel Raptor Lake laptop CPUs in what appears to be two Acer notebooks. The Intel Core i7-13700H is equipped with 14 cores so we are looking at a 6+8 configuration while the Core i5-13500H is equipped with 12 cores which points out a 4+8 configuration. These are the same core counts as the existing 12th Gen parts but we can expect higher clock speeds and increased cache on the P-Cores.

It is to note that the Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Laptop CPUs will carry the newest Raptor Cove CPU architecture. For those hungry for higher core counts, Intel's already prepping the Raptor Lake-HX lineup which offers up to 24 cores. The Core i7-13700HX offers up to 16 cores (8+8) while the Core i5-13500HX offers up to 14 cores (6+8). These chips will offer faster clocks, and higher performance but also result in higher power consumption and lower battery times than the standard 'H' parts.

As for the launch, Intel has officially stated that the 13th Gen Raptor Lake mobile CPUs are headed for launch later this year. The company hasn't officially disclosed any specifications yet but with these leaks, we have gotten an idea of what we can expect in the market later this year.

Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Mobility CPU Lineup:

CPU Name Process / Architecture Family Cores/Threads Base Clock Boost Clock GPU Cores TDP (PL1) Core i9-13900HX Intel 10 / Raptor Lake RPL-HX 24 (8+16) 3.9 GHz 5.4 GHz 32 EU 55W Core i7-13700HX Intel 10 / Raptor Lake RPL-HX 16 (8+8) 3.7 GHz 5.0 GHz 32 EU 55W Core i5-13650HX Intel 10 / Raptor Lake RPL-HX 14 (6+8) 3.6 GHz 4.9 GHz 32 EU 55W Core i5-13500HX Intel 10 / Raptor Lake RPL-HX 14 (6+8) 3.5 GHz 4.7 GHz 32 EU 55W Core i3-13450HX Intel 10 / Raptor Lake RPL-HX 12 (6+4) 3.4 GHz 4.6 GHz 32 EU 55W Core i9-13900HK Intel 10 / Raptor Lake RPL-H 14 (6+8) TBD 5.4 GHz 96 EUs 45W Core i7-13700H Intel 10 / Raptor Lake RPL-H 14 (6+8) TBD 5.0 GHz 96 EUs 45W Core i7-13620H Intel 10 / Raptor Lake RPL-H TBD TBD TBD TBD 45W Core i5-13500H Intel 10 / Raptor Lake RPL-H 12 (4+8) TBD TBD TBD 45W Core i5-13420H Intel 10 / Raptor Lake RPL-H TBD TBD TBD TBD 45W

The company has also made strides to be the go-to for chip fabrication, constructing locations worldwide to compete with TSMC and Samsung Electronics over the next decade. Sales figures have shown the company preparing for heavier fabrication over the next several years.

News Sources: Tom's Hardware, @momomo_us on Twitter