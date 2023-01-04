CyberPowerPC Unveils Kinetic Midtower Case & Tracer Series Laptops With NVIDIA RTX 40 GPUs

CyberPowerPC will display their new Kinetic Midtower case — a white and gold case that almost seems alive with its lifelike breathing as it adjusts to the airflow of the PC. Along with the Kinetic case, CyberPowerPC will showcase their new Tracer VII series laptops backed by NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 40 series mobile graphics cards.

CyberPowerPC reveals Kinetic series case & Tracer VII series laptops with RTX 40 GPUs

The new Kinetic series case has been in development for the last year, and the company is now ready for a mid-April release. The Kinetic mid-tower case is aluminum with a tempered glass side panel for easy viewing of the internals and a kinetic parametric pattern design on the front of the case with active vents that will individually close and open depending on the internal temperature of the system.

The case utilizes the mobos' PWM sensor to adjust the vents when needed to maintain adequate temperature levels in the system. The case also reduces the amount of noise and dust depending on the overall performance needs of the system. Pricing has not been revealed as of this writing.

The Tracer VII laptop series will offer the latest Intel Raptor Lake mobile processors and the option of up to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 mobile graphics card for the ultimate gaming laptop. Two models will be available to consumers — a 16-inch or 17-inch display — and both will offer a 100% SRGB IPS display with 240 Hz refresh rates.

The Intel 13th Gen Core i9-13900HX processor will be inside the Tracer VII laptops, and the 17-inch model will offer up to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 mobile GPU. The 16-inch model will offer up to an RTX 4070 mobile GPU from NVIDIA. Both laptops are expected to be released next month. Pricing is also not available for the new laptops as of this writing.

CyberPowerPC is also launching a keyboard configurator so users can custom pre-build the mechanical keyboard of their dreams with linear and tactile key switches from top brands like Geteron, Kailh, Outemu, and Gazzew. Several keycap designs will be available to choose from as options, such as Dyesub and Doubleshot PBT. The company will also release a new premium mechanical 60% keyboard called the Pearl CK60, which will allow for additional customization options for users. The keyboard will launch in June 2023 and will retail at $249.

News Source: CyberPowerPC