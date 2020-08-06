Microsoft’s xCloud Service To End Testing on iOS The Same Day Samsung Partnership Is Announced

The state of Project xCloud on iOS and Apple Devices has been fairly limited. Initially limited to only testing Halo: The Master Chief Collection and only 10,000 total testers, most Apple users weren't able to experience the majority of Microsoft's signature cloud gaming service. Fans were left wondering what the status of Project xCloud would be on their mobile devices and Microsoft has finally answered that question: the Samsung partnership is their primary focus. In the meantime, the iOS testing for Project xCloud will be ending as of today.

In a statement issued to The Verge, a Microsoft spokesperson commented on the recent sunsetting of the Project xCloud testing on iOS devices. With their statement announcing the end of the iOS TestFlight, Microsoft makes it clear that the program will end in its current form on Apple devices but may return sometime after the testing period is complete. Initially, the iOS Test Flight was scheduled to run through September 11th but was shut down today, the same day as the Samsung Unpacked event and partnership announcements.

Xbox Live Gold Not Being Retired “At This Time” Says Microsoft in the Face of Rumors

“Our Project xCloud preview TestFlight period has ended on iOS and we are focused on delivering cloud gaming as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to Android customers beginning September 15[.] It’s our ambition to scale cloud gaming through Xbox Game Pass available on all devices but we have nothing further to share at this time regarding iOS.”

The partnership between Samsung and Microsoft's Xbox service has been ramping up over the past few months. From a bundle for Samsung televisions that included Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to yesterday's major cloud gaming announcement, the collaborative efforts between the two tech giants has been on full display.

Microsoft will be launching the xCloud service as an official component in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate beginning September 15th. A number of existing Bluetooth controllers will be supported in the Android client, including both the DualShock 4 and recent revisions of the Xbox One controller, so players will have a number of devices to choose from when they decide to pick up Yakuza Kiwami 2 on the go. If purchasing a new Galaxy Note 20 is in your immediate future, the $150 (or $200) Samsung accessory credit can be used towards a Game Pass Ultimate bundle that includes three months of Game Pass Ultimate as well as a MOGA XP5-X+ controller that will launch ahead of the September 15th release.

During today's Samsung Unpacked event, Microsoft shared that Samsung would receive a special version of the Xbox Game Pass app exclusively from the Samsung Galaxy Store that would also have access to expansion packs, downloadable content and more.