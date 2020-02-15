Project xCloud Preview for iOS Kicks Off With ‘Halo: The Master Chief Collection’, but Limited Entries Are Available

Back in October last year, Microsoft started testing out its game streaming service Project xCloud on Android devices. Now, the Project xCloud preview for iOS is also available for iPhones and iPads but due to Apple’s App Store policies, users will have to face some restrictions, at least for now.

Project xCloud Preview for iOS Expected to Include Many More Games in the Future

Although 50 games are available on Android, Project xCloud preview for iOS will only include Halo: The Master Chief Collection for streaming through the Cupertino technology giant’s TestFlight platform. Of course, the company will likely bring all 3,500+ Xbox games to the platform in the future. Unlike the Xbox Game Streaming on Android, this preview is limited to Project xCloud only and doesn’t include Xbox Console Streaming (Preview) currently.

Microsoft Crushes Q2 Expectations Thanks to Azure, Windows, Xbox Continues to Sputter

“Ever since we launched the Project xCloud preview last year, we’ve continued to field requests for iOS support (I’ve seen your tweets). We’ve been testing an iOS client internally, and today, we’re taking the next step by making the Project xCloud preview available for iOS users through the TestFlight program.”

Microsoft is only doing limited testing at the moment, which means only 10,000 people can register for Project xCloud preview for iOS. The preview is only available in the U.S., UK, and Canada right now, unfortunately. The Redmond giant understands that spots will fill up fast and thus, it will be unable to accept all applicants into the program. Moreover, the company might also cycle through registrants to make the best use of the testing audience and as a result, people who are accepted into the preview will probably not stay a part of it for the full duration of the testing phase.

To participate, you will need to have Microsoft accounts that are connected to an Xbox Gamertag, an iPhone or iPad on iOS 13.0 or greater which supports Bluetooth version 4.0, the TestFlight app, an Xbox One Wireless Controller, and an internet connection with 10Mbps-down bandwidth.

For more information and detailed instructions, you can check out the company’s website using the source link below.

Source: Major Nelson