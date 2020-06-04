Samsung Access for TV Announced, Bundles Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Televisions, unless you're purchasing a high-end economy model such as TCL's 6-series, are an expensive commitment where many American consumers opt to purchase or lease the television on a monthly plan. Samsung is poised to capitalize on this with the announcement of Samsung Access for TV, a subscription that bundles together a select number of Samsung televisions, Samsung Premium Care and one of a number of streaming services including Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Samsung Access for TV is a subscription plan meant to finance the price of one of Samsung's QLED televisions across a 27-month period, much as they've already done for their smartphone lineup. To offset the program's cost and depreciation of a television across those two years, the program will require interested owners to pay off 75% of a television's retail price. All financing for Samsung Access is prepared through a Samsung Financing Account by TD Bank. Owners are placed into a 27-month payment cycle and must remain enrolled in Samsung Access for a minimum of 12-months before allowed to cancel their account or upgrade to a new television model. A long list of stipulations and terms for Samsung Access can be found in Samsung's Terms and Conditions as well as their Frequently Asked Questions page.

With Project xCloud's preview program being accessible via mobile devices and requiring little more than an Xbox profile and Xbox One Bluetooth Controller, this would be the perfect time to capitalize on the new partnership between Samsung Access and Microsoft, just as Sony had previously enabled televisions to run PlayStation Now in years prior.

As Samsung has announced that the value of the services caps out at a $120 value, this implies that the Samsung Access offer only includes a single year of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. If this is renewed with throughout the life of a Samsung Access plan, we will update this story as we learn more information.