Microsoft Hints They’re Planning to Snap Up Even More Studios in Their Latest SEC Filing

Microsoft has been aggressively expanding its Xbox Game Studios stable the past couple years, picking up talented development houses like Ninja Theory, Playground Games, Obsidian Entertainment, Double Fine, and more, but in recent months the acquisitions have slowed down. So, is the shopping spree over? Don’t count on it. Microsoft recently submitted their SEC filing for the 12 months ending June 30, and it contained this rather interesting passage (thanks to Xbox insider Klobrille for the find)…

Our gaming platform is designed to provide a variety of entertainment through a unique combination of content, community, and cloud. Our exclusive game content is created through Xbox Game Studios, a collection of first-party studios creating iconic and differentiated gaming experiences. We continue to invest in new gaming studios and content to expand our IP roadmap and leverage new content creators. These unique gaming experiences are the cornerstone of Xbox Game Pass, a subscription service and gaming community with access to a curated library of over 100 first and third-party console and PC titles.

It’s perhaps not surprising Microsoft is still looking to buy studios – they’ve certainly made a lot of purchases, but they still find themselves launching a new console with almost no first-party exclusives. They’re not yet at a place where they can count on a steady pipeline of major titles, which they’re going to need to keep people subscribed to Xbox Game Pass.

Xbox Series X Pricing, Xbox Series S Announcements May Have Been Delayed To September – Rumor

So, who might Microsoft be looking to buy next? Well, there have been rumors they may be shopping for Polish and Asian studios, and could even be in the running to snap up Warner Bros. Interactive. We’ll just have to wait and see if any of those rumors actually pay off.

What do you think? If you had access to Microsoft’s vast war chest, which studios would you be setting your sights on?