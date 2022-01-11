Microsoft Releases January 2022 Mandatory Windows 11 Cumulative Update

Windows 11 and all supported versions of Windows 10 have today received the first security updates of the year. KB5009566 (Build 22000.434) is now available for Windows 11, fixing a known issue that affects Japanese Input Method Editors (IME). It also brings several security fixes to this new desktop operating system from Microsoft.

Windows 11 update KB5009566 (Build 22000.434) includes

Addresses a known issue that affects Japanese Input Method Editors (IME). When you use a Japanese IME to enter text, the text might appear out of order or the text cursor might move unexpectedly in apps that use the multibyte character set (MBCS). This issue affects the Microsoft Japanese IME and third-party Japanese IMEs.

Updates security for your Windows operating system.

This update also brings quality improvements to the servicing stack, which is the component that installs Windows updates. "Servicing stack updates (SSU) ensure that you have a robust and reliable servicing stack so that your devices can receive and install Microsoft updates," the Windows maker explains.

There is also a known issue that impacts every Windows 11 user:

After installing Windows 11, some image editing programs might not render colors correctly on certain high dynamic range (HDR) displays. This is frequently observed with white colors, which could display in bright yellow or other colors. This issue occurs when certain color-rendering Win32 APIs return unexpected information or errors under specific conditions. Not all color profile management programs are affected, and color profile options available in the Windows 11 Settings page, including Microsoft Color Control Panel, are expected to function correctly.

Microsoft said it's working on a resolution that will be available in late January.

The latest Windows 11 cumulative update is available via Windows Update and Microsoft Update, Windows Update for Business, Microsoft Update Catalog, and Windows Server Update Services (WSUS).