Microsoft has today released Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 19582.1001 to Insiders in the Fast ring. Today's Preview Build brings Eye Control improvements, and new Your Phone features for Samsung's new Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Flip phones. These features include copying and pasting text and images between devices, black screen while in phone screen, Rich Communication Service messaging, and more.

As noted earlier, these current builds being delivered to the Fast ring aren't tied to any specific version of the operating system. Microsoft had said that the features being tested will be released with future versions of the OS; it's unclear whether it's going to be 20H2, version 2009 or next year's versions, 21H1 and 21H2.

Microsoft Inadvertently Leaks Details of a New SMB Wormable Bug – Time to Block Ports and Disable SMBv3 Compression

Here's the complete changelog of today's Windows 10 19582

Eye Control Improvements Eye Control enables users to interact with Windows using only their eyes. Based on feedback, with this build, we’re updating the Eye Control settings to now span multiple pages, in order to give the options a bit more room to breath. To get started with Eye Control, connect a supported eye tracking device, then follow the steps here.

Your Phone app – Samsung Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Z Flip introduces multiple new features Continuing our strong partnership with Samsung from last August, we’re excited to introduce exciting new features, which are now available on the latest Samsung Galaxy S20/S20+/S20 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip devices in select markets. You can enjoy copying and pasting text and images between your devices, black screen while in phone screen, Rich Communication Service messaging, and more! Copy and paste between devices and vice versa You can now copy and paste text and images between your phone and Windows 10 PC seamlessly. Simply turn on this feature in the Your Phone app settings and enjoy copying and pasting content with the familiar ctrl + C and ctrl + v commands on the PC or the tapping and holding gesture on your Android phone. It’s that simple. Copy and paste requirements: Samsung Galaxy S20/S20+/S20 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip devices in select markets

PC running Windows 10 April 2018 Update or higher Black screen while using phone screen The phone screen feature is getting a boost. Users now have the option to turn off their smartphone screen to optimize battery consumption and protect the privacy of their phone’s personal content. Black screen will show during a phone screen session on all supported devices (any device that supports Link to Windows). The black screen kicks in when the session is initiated and dismisses itself when it ends. The user can dismiss the black screen anytime by: Pressing the power button

Swiping the device screen

Activating Bixby

Disabling the black screen at any time from the Settings page Feature Requirements: Latest version of Link to Windows

Phone screen supported devices Check out the list of supported phone screen compatible devices. Rich Communication Service (RCS) Your Phone app now supports RCS (send/receive) for a richer messaging experience on select Samsung devices, provided your mobile operator supports RCS. For users who have RCS messaging enabled on their device and use Samsung Messages app as the default app on their phone, they will now be able to send and receive these messages from the Your Phone app. Additionally, users will be able to see their messages get marked as read. If a user views messages on their PC, they will also be marked as read on the phone, removing the need to clear notifications on the phone. RCS requirements: Samsung Galaxy S20 series running version 10.0 or higher

PC running Windows 10 April 2018 Update or higher

Mobile operator supporting RCS messaging These features are gradually rolling out to Windows Insiders on Windows 10 Build 19H2+ and to the general public, so it may take a few days to be available inside the Your Phone app. Please make sure you have the latest versions of the Your Phone Companion, Link to Windows, and the Your Phone app. We plan on supporting additional Samsung devices in the future and will keep you posted. We value your feedback, so give these features a try and let us know what you think. You can report any issues under Your Phone > Settings > Send feedback or directly through Feedback Hub.

Windows 10 19582: other changes and improvements

In an effort to consolidate information, we’re removing the Windows Security status details from the About Settings. This information is still available under Settings > Update & Security > Windows Security.

We’re working on giving you control over whether apps can disable the screen capture border. The page isn’t finished being wired up yet, but you’ll see it listed under Privacy Settings.

We’ve updated the “set time zone automatically” toggle in Time & Date settings to now be greyed out if location has been disabled.

Based on feedback, we’re updating the Scottish Gaelic keyboard in two ways: Pressing AltGR + 7 will now input ⁊ (U+ 204A TIRONIAN SIGN ET ). Pressing ‘ will now directly insert that character ( right single quote ) . Pressing AltGr + ‘ will now act as a dead key to combine an acute accent with a subsequent letter.



For more details about Windows 10 19582 known issues and fixes, head over to the official blog post.